Saar: US’s reaction over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of investment in electricity sector discussed
Saar: Opportunities and challenges of Syria’s new administration
Saar: Topple of Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria discussed
57 mins ago
Seasonal diseases on the rise in Nangarhar: Health officials
Saar1 hour ago
Latest News4 hours ago
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
IEA leader approves budget for construction of general hospitals in 318 Afghan districts
Latest News10 hours ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
World4 weeks ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Latest News4 weeks ago
IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid
4 weeks ago
AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Khalilzad: Turning our back on Afghanistan would not be wise
Saar1 hour ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Russia’s new move against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to fix ties between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Importance of investment in electricity sector discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Corruption in contemporary history of Afghanistan
