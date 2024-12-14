Saar
Saar: Effects of climate change on children discussed
Saar
Saar: US’s reaction over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Importance of investment in electricity sector discussed
Saar
Saar: Opportunities and challenges of Syria’s new administration
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan seals T20I series victory over Zimbabwe
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Effects of climate change on children discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Investment in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector reaches $300 million: Union
Latest News7 hours ago
U.S. sentences Afghan man to 30 years in prison for narco-terrorism and witness tampering
Sport4 weeks ago
Eighteen Afghan players shortlisted for IPL auction
World4 weeks ago
Sri Lankan president’s coalition wins majority in general election
World4 weeks ago
Zelenskiy: Ukraine must ensure war ends next year
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U-19 Tri-Nation Series
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Effects of climate change on children discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US’s reaction over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s new move against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to fix ties between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Seven Afghan cricketers to feature in inaugural Lanka T10 league
-
World4 days ago
Mohammad al-Bashir appointed as Syria’s interim prime minister
-
Latest News2 days ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
-
World3 days ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
-
Sport3 days ago
Nabi makes history in T20I against Zim, his 300th international match
-
Latest News3 days ago
Sudan again tops International Rescue Committee crises watchlist
-
Sport3 days ago
Lanka T10 underway; three matches to be played on Day 1