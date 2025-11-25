Saudi Arabia and Pakistan pursue deeper defense and security cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signaled a renewed push to expand military cooperation as the chief of general staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, met with senior Pakistani leadership in Islamabad on Monday.

According to an official statement, Al-Ruwaili held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, where both sides underscored their commitment to strengthening long-standing defense ties.

During his meeting with Sharif, Al-Ruwaili highlighted the need to enhance defense collaboration, joint exercises, training programs, and expertise sharing.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering” commitment to the strategic mutual defense agreement signed in September, noting that Islamabad is determined to broaden cooperation across defense, security, and economic sectors.

At Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Saudi military chief and Munir discussed expanding military-to-military cooperation and counter-terrorism coordination—areas described as pillars of the two countries’ security partnership. Pakistan’s army said both sides stressed the importance of further strengthening their strategic relationship.

Al-Ruwaili also praised Pakistan’s support to the Saudi Armed Forces and affirmed Riyadh’s intent to deepen the partnership.

The defense pact, signed earlier this year by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sharif, commits both nations to consider any aggression against one as an attack on both—significantly elevating the security alignment between the two states.

Earlier this month, Al-Ruwaili hosted Pakistan’s Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aamer Raza, in Riyadh for talks aimed at bolstering coordination under the new agreement.