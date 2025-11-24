Gunmen and suicide bombers attack paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar

Pakistan’s paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar came under attack on Monday morning when gunmen and suicide bombers targeted the facility, killing at least three security personnel, according to initial reports from Reuters and AFP.

Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed confirmed that the three fatalities were members of the Federal Constabulary (FC) who had been stationed at the main gate.

Four others were wounded in the assault. He said one of the attackers detonated an explosive device at the entrance while two others were shot dead by security forces inside the compound.

The attack sent shockwaves through nearby neighborhoods, with residents reporting loud blasts and bursts of gunfire on social media. Videos circulating online captured the sound of active shooting as well as the immediate chaos following the explosions.

According to a senior security official cited by Reuters, two suicide bombers were involved—one blowing himself up at the gate and the second entering the compound before being neutralized.

Authorities have since sealed off the road leading to the Frontier Corps headquarters and cordoned off the surrounding area as security personnel launched a sweep of the facility.

The attack underscores persistent security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant assaults on law enforcement and security installations have increased in recent months.