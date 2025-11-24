Regional
Gunmen and suicide bombers attack paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar
Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed confirmed that the three fatalities were members of the Federal Constabulary (FC) who had been stationed at the main gate.
Pakistan’s paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar came under attack on Monday morning when gunmen and suicide bombers targeted the facility, killing at least three security personnel, according to initial reports from Reuters and AFP.
Four others were wounded in the assault. He said one of the attackers detonated an explosive device at the entrance while two others were shot dead by security forces inside the compound.
The attack sent shockwaves through nearby neighborhoods, with residents reporting loud blasts and bursts of gunfire on social media. Videos circulating online captured the sound of active shooting as well as the immediate chaos following the explosions.
According to a senior security official cited by Reuters, two suicide bombers were involved—one blowing himself up at the gate and the second entering the compound before being neutralized.
Authorities have since sealed off the road leading to the Frontier Corps headquarters and cordoned off the surrounding area as security personnel launched a sweep of the facility.
The attack underscores persistent security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant assaults on law enforcement and security installations have increased in recent months.
Türkiye concludes G20 summit with focus on Gaza and global solidarity, says Erdogan
Erdogan said he used the summit to highlight the scale of destruction in Gaza and the international community’s obligation to increase humanitarian aid and support long-term reconstruction efforts.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Türkiye has wrapped up the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a strong emphasis on global solidarity, humanitarian responsibility, and the urgent need to ease suffering in Gaza.
The gathering — the first G20 summit hosted on African soil — was held under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”
He reiterated that lasting peace in the region cannot be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders. Türkiye, he added, will continue to champion a principled stance on peace, stability, and security for the Palestinian people and the wider region.
Beyond the focus on Gaza, Erdogan said he outlined Türkiye’s positions on climate change, green transformation, sustainable development, and the impact of technological advancements on global growth.
He also held bilateral meetings with leaders from countries including Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Brazil, Malaysia, Italy, and Singapore, as well as with the UN secretary-general and senior EU officials.
On the summit sidelines, Erdogan joined a meeting of MIKTA leaders — Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia — where members issued a joint statement and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation within the G20 framework.
Israeli airstrikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza, rattling ceasefire, medics say
At least 25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in a part of Gaza under Hamas control since a shaky ceasefire took effect in October, health authorities said.
The Israeli military said its forces struck Hamas targets across Gaza after members of the Palestinian militant group fired on its troops in violation of the nearly six-week-old ceasefire. No Israeli forces were injured, Reuters reported.
Hamas condemned the Israeli strikes as a dangerous escalation, and urged the United States to “honor its stated commitments and exert immediate pressure on Israel to enforce the ceasefire and halt its attacks.”
But a U.S. official, who spoke anonymously, said Hamas was aiming to break the ceasefire and not fulfill its commitment to demilitarize.
“These desperate tactics will fail,” the official said.
Medics said 10 people were killed in the Gaza City suburb of Zeitoun, two in the Shejaia suburb to the east, and the rest in two separate attacks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Repeated shooting incidents have pointed to the fragility of the ceasefire. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for what both call violations of the U.S.-brokered truce, the first stage of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for a post-war Gaza.
All four attacks were far beyond an agreed-upon imaginary “yellow line” separating the areas under Israeli and Palestinian control, according to medics, witnesses and Palestinian media.
The Zeitoun attack was on a building belonging to Muslim religious authorities and the Khan Younis attack was on a U.N.-run club, both of which house displaced families.
The October 10 ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war has eased the conflict, enabling hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to Gaza’s ruins. Israel has pulled troops back from city positions, and aid flows have increased.
But violence has not completely halted. Palestinian health authorities say Israeli forces have killed 305 people in strikes on Gaza since the truce, nearly half of them in one day last week when Israel retaliated for an attack on its troops.
Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire began and it has targeted scores of fighters.
US approves $93 million arms sale to India as defence partnership accelerates
On October 31, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders signed the new long-term framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.
The United States has approved military sales worth nearly $93 million to India, marking another significant step in the rapidly expanding defence partnership between the two countries.
According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, India requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 25 command launch units, and 216 Excalibur precision-guided projectiles. The Javelin package is valued at $45.7 million, while the Excalibur projectiles are estimated at $47.1 million.
The agency said the proposed sale would deepen strategic cooperation, enhance India’s defence capabilities, and strengthen the security of a key US partner. It noted that India “continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.”
The approval comes shortly after Washington and New Delhi agreed on a 10-year defence cooperation framework aimed at boosting collaboration in military technology, co-production, and information sharing.
On October 31, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders signed the new long-term framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership. Singh described the meeting as “fruitful,” saying the agreement would guide the full spectrum of defence cooperation and signal growing strategic alignment.
Hegseth echoed the sentiment, writing that defence ties between India and the US “have never been stronger” and emphasizing enhanced coordination and technology cooperation.
The latest arms approval reflects the continued momentum in bilateral defence ties, with both nations positioning closer security cooperation as a core pillar of their Indo-Pacific strategies.
