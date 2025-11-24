Türkiye concludes G20 summit with focus on Gaza and global solidarity, says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Türkiye has wrapped up the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a strong emphasis on global solidarity, humanitarian responsibility, and the urgent need to ease suffering in Gaza.

The gathering — the first G20 summit hosted on African soil — was held under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

Erdogan said he used his address at the summit to highlight the scale of destruction in Gaza and the international community’s obligation to increase humanitarian aid and support long-term reconstruction efforts.

He reiterated that lasting peace in the region cannot be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders. Türkiye, he added, will continue to champion a principled stance on peace, stability, and security for the Palestinian people and the wider region.

Beyond the focus on Gaza, Erdogan said he outlined Türkiye’s positions on climate change, green transformation, sustainable development, and the impact of technological advancements on global growth.

He also held bilateral meetings with leaders from countries including Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Brazil, Malaysia, Italy, and Singapore, as well as with the UN secretary-general and senior EU officials.

On the summit sidelines, Erdogan joined a meeting of MIKTA leaders — Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia — where members issued a joint statement and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation within the G20 framework.