Latest News
Senior Indian official meets with FM Muttaqi in Kabul
Anand Prakash, head of the Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, has met with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, discussing various issues.
According to a press release from the Afghan Foreign Ministry issued Sunday, bilateral political relations, trade, transit and recent political developments in the region were discussed in the meeting.
Muttaqi stressed the expansion of diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and explained that Afghanistan currently offers favorable opportunities for investment and Indian investors should take advantage of these opportunities.
He also said that facilities should be created for the movement of people between Afghanistan and India and the issuance of visas for patients, students and businessmen should return to normal.
Meanwhile, Anand Prakash said that relations with Afghanistan are important for India and he hopes that these relations will expand further in various fields.
He stressed that India will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan and wants to invest in some infrastructure projects and restart projects that were paused for some time.
The two sides also emphasized the expansion of relations, the exchange of delegations, visa facilitation and bilateral cooperation.
Latest News
Afghanistan ‘fully ready’ for Trans-Afghan railway project: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said in a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart that Afghanistan is fully prepared for the implementation of the Trans-Afghan railway project.
During the call, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as expanding political, economic and transit cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul said in a statement on Sunday.
Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that Afghanistan’s exports to Uzbekistan have tripled in the first four months of 2025 compared to last year. He vowed to create more facilities in the field of trade and transit between the two countries, especially in issuing visas to Afghan citizens.
Meanwhile, Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Afghanistan is fully prepared for the implementation of major economic projects such as the Trans-Afghan railway project and for the strengthening of political, trade and transit cooperation with Uzbekistan. He said that the existing opportunities should be utilized for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
The two sides also discussed the holding of a trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan at the level of foreign ministers and agreed to coordinate through diplomatic channels to determine the exact date and place of the meeting.
The three neighboring countries signed an agreement in February 2021 to construct a 573-kilometer railway line through Afghanistan, connecting landlocked Central Asia to Pakistan seaports, with an estimated cost of $4.8 billion to enhance regional economic connectivity.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Uzbek foreign minister last Thursday to discuss the Trans-Afghan railway project.
Dar expressed hope that the three countries would soon sign a framework agreement on this important regional project.
Latest News
Ministry of education schedules this year’s university entrance exam for May, June and July
According to the details provided, the first phase will be held on May 28, 29 and 30.
The National Examination Authority announced the date and details for the 1404 Kankor exam (university entrance exam) during a press conference on Sunday.
Officials from the authority said this year’s Kankor exam will start on May 28 and continue until July 11.
The Kankor exam this year will be conducted in five phases.
The Examination Authority stated that good preparations have been made for this year’s Kankor, and based on the current curriculum, the Ministry of Education has developed new, standardized questions in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, and English.
According to the details provided, the first phase will be held on May 28, 29 and 30.
Phase two will be on June 18, 19 and 20 and the third phase will take place in the provinces of Takhar, Jawzjan, Badghis, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Samangan, and Badakhshan, and the fourth phase will be conducted in Kabul.
The Examination Authority also stated that the fifth phase, which will be held on July 11 in Kabul, is designated for students from Madrassas (religious schools), special candidates (grade 14 graduates), absent candidates from provinces, foreign graduates, and evening program faculties.
Latest News
IEA marks April 27 communist coup; which paved way for Soviet invasion of Afghanistan
The statement noted that the IEA government condemns this coup but recognizes the 28th of April 1978 as a day of freedom and national pride for Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday marked the historical days of April 27 and 28, 1978, and said it was the duty of all Afghans to protect the Islamic system and work towards strengthening national unity.
According to a statement, the IEA said it was on this day, April 27, in 1978, that the former Soviet Union staged a military coup against the government of the time. This then paved the way for the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
The statement noted that the IEA government condemns this coup but recognizes the 28th of April 1978 as a day of freedom and national pride for Afghanistan.
The IEA stated that the people of Afghanistan, “after a 14-year jihad, achieved freedom on the 28th April; however, internal conflicts among various groups afterward destroyed the people’s aspirations for the establishment of an Islamic system.”
The statement stressed that now it “is the duty of all Afghans to protect the Islamic system and to work towards strengthening national unity and achieving stability in the country.”
Senior Indian official meets with FM Muttaqi in Kabul
Afghanistan’s deputy health minister visits Nimroz border, assesses healthcare for returning refugees
Afghanistan ‘fully ready’ for Trans-Afghan railway project: Muttaqi
Ministry of education schedules this year’s university entrance exam for May, June and July
IEA marks April 27 communist coup; which paved way for Soviet invasion of Afghanistan
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
As Iran tensions build, US military moves warplanes to reinforce Middle East
Tahawol: Possible consequences of India-Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC activates new site in Nangarhar’s Kuz Kunar district
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tarig Ali Bakheet and Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister discuss Afghanistan’s situation
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan-Kazakhstan trade soars by 32%, target set at $3 billion, says Azizi
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM