Senior Indian official meets with FM Muttaqi in Kabul

Anand Prakash, head of the Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, has met with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, discussing various issues.

According to a press release from the Afghan Foreign Ministry issued Sunday, bilateral political relations, trade, transit and recent political developments in the region were discussed in the meeting.

Muttaqi stressed the expansion of diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and explained that Afghanistan currently offers favorable opportunities for investment and Indian investors should take advantage of these opportunities.

He also said that facilities should be created for the movement of people between Afghanistan and India and the issuance of visas for patients, students and businessmen should return to normal.

Meanwhile, Anand Prakash said that relations with Afghanistan are important for India and he hopes that these relations will expand further in various fields.

He stressed that India will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan and wants to invest in some infrastructure projects and restart projects that were paused for some time.

The two sides also emphasized the expansion of relations, the exchange of delegations, visa facilitation and bilateral cooperation.