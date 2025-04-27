UNAMA chief visits northern Afghanistan, meets local officials including women

(Last Updated On: )

Roza Otunbayeva, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), recently visited the city of Maimana in northern Afghanistan, where she met with local officials, entrepreneurs, and UN staff.

UNAMA wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday, that during the visit, entrepreneurs — including women — met with Otunbayeva, and requested support to facilitate access to new markets, particularly in Uzbekistan.

UNAMA further stated that among these entrepreneurs was a group of women who, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had established a tailoring workshop.

They expressed their appreciation for the support received and spoke about the significant growth and development of their business.

UNAMA added that the organization remains committed to promoting economic opportunities and empowering Afghan communities, especially women.