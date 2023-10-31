Latest News
Shared mechanism needed to transfer Afghans’ investments from Pakistan amid deportation: Traders
Following the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, a number of Afghan traders say they are concerned about Afghans’ investments in Islamabad and that a joint mechanism should be established for the transfer of investments from that country to Afghanistan.
They said that the investments and properties of Afghans in Pakistan reach billions of dollars.
Afghan investors and traders have asked the Islamic Emirate to hold talks with Pakistan as soon as possible in order to prepare the ground for the transfer of these funds to Afghanistan.
“The leaders of the two countries should sit down with the relevant officials and build a joint mechanism so that the funds are transferred to Afghanistan,” said an Afghan trader based in Pakistan.
“I can clearly tell you that the funds are billions of dollars, and Afghans have invested a lot in every sector,” said another trader.
Meanwhile, some other investors have said that the problem of Afghan traders should be addressed in Pakistan because according to them, every day Pakistan creates new problems for Afghan businessmen.
“Pakistan has started a lot of oppression, in terms of humanity, in terms of neighborliness, in terms of business, which is not acceptable to anyone,” said an Afghan investor, adding that “there is a need for investors and businessmen who are in Pakistan or in other countries, their investments should be transferred to Afghanistan so that they are safe.”
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said Afghan businessmen have thousands of companies and factories in Pakistan and they should not fall into the hands of the Pakistani government.
“A mechanism should be established for our investments so that they may transfer to Afghanistan,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of ACCI.
Deputy Minister of the Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has also stated that talks are underway to draw support regarding the issue.
“Both diplomatic talks are going on and there are preparations by the Islamic Emirate in the form of various committees to help resettle and to attract support in the domestic and foreign dimensions,” said Nazari.
Latest News
Mullah Baradar inspects Salang Pass reconstruction project
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Monday conducted an inspection of the Salang Pass reconstruction project.
Baradar was accompanied by Acting Public Works Minister Mohammad Issa Sani during the visit.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, he met the officials of companies working on the project, expressed his appreciation for their efforts and provided necessary instructions to ensure quality and timely completion of the project.
The Salang highway holds immense significance as a vital trade and transit route in Afghanistan.
Currently, two different construction and road development companies are engaged in the fundamental repair and reconstruction of this 80-kilometer road.
So far, 80 percent of the work has been accomplished in the tunnel and galleries, and it is expected to be completed and inaugurated soon.
The reconstruction of the Salang highway is expected to significantly enhance trade and transit between Central Asia and South Asia through Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghan and Turkish foreign ministers hold talks in Ankara
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Monday.
According to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, the humanitarian situation, the security challenges, and the regional cooperation. They also exchanged views on the bilateral relations and the prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields.
The statement said that Türkiye reiterated its support for the peace and stability of Afghanistan and its people, and expressed its readiness to contribute to the reconstruction and development of the country.
Türkiye also emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights and freedoms of all segments of the Afghan society, especially women and minorities.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, thanked Türkiye for its assistance and solidarity with Afghanistan, and expressed his appreciation for Türkiye’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation in the region. He also invited Türkiye to participate in the upcoming regional conference on Afghanistan, which is expected to be held in Islamabad in November.
The meeting was seen as a sign of Türkiye’s continued engagement with Afghanistan, despite the withdrawal of its troops from the country. Türkiye has been one of the few countries that maintained its diplomatic presence in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate takeover, and has offered to help operate and secure the Kabul airport. Türkiye has also hosted several rounds of talks between the Afghan parties in recent years, and has pledged to continue its efforts for a peaceful and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, IEA’s foreign ministry said in a statement that, in the meeting, the two sides held discussions on enhancing the level of bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries, opening new trade corridors, underlining several other regional issues and stressing on the continuation of such meetings and cooperation with each other.
Expressing gratitude to the government of Türkiye for its assistance, FM Muttaqi considered the acceptance of new Afghan diplomats in Ankara and Istanbul as a significant development in the bilateral relations, read the statement.
The ministry citing the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Türkiye will continue its friendship with Afghanistan, and reiterated that there should not be any further armed opposition in Afghanistan.
FM Fidan also expressed readiness to cooperate with the Afghan government in various realms for capacity building.
Latest News
No Islamic country would be invaded if Muslims were united: Stanikzai
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that if Muslims were a united force, Palestine or other Islamic countries would never have been invaded.
According to a statement released by the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Stankzai made the remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Turkish aid organization IDDEF which recently built a mosque resembling the Dome of the Rock in Kabul.
He emphasized that all Muslims are brothers and division is not in their interest.
Stanikzai said that Afghanistan has just come out of half-century conflict, during which the economic infrastructure and all kinds of national assets were destroyed.
However, he pointed out that with the establishment of the Islamic system and security, business and industry are going well and charity organizations can deliver aid with confidence.
