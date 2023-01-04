Science & Technology
Sharjah launches new ‘Sharjah Sat 1’ satellite
Sharjah’s deputy ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and President of the University of Sharjah, on Tuesday watched the live broadcast of the emirate’s lift off of a new satellite.
He said that the UAE has taken successful and steady steps towards space exploration through various missions and is now supported by Sharjah Sat 1.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said: “We start our year by reaching space, and we commend the efforts of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, and we are proud of the Emirati cadres of engineers and researchers, who worked on the completion of Sharjah Sat 1.
“Today [Tuesday], we see its successful launch into space to perform the expected scientific tasks, after reaching the specified orbit, 550km from sea level.”
Dr Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and Director-General of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, said the estimated lifetime of the satellite is three years, which could increase, depending on the effect of solar radiation on the layers of the Earth’s atmosphere and its path in low Earth orbit.
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for exaggerating driving range of EVs
South Korea’s antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures, Reuters reported.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers” on its official local website since August 2019 until recently.
The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer’s cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment, read the report.
On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources, and using its updated Energy app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures.
According to Reuters in 2021, Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty, a South Korean consumer group, said the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40% in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated, with Tesla suffering the most, citing data from the country’s environment ministry.
Last year, the KFTC fined German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit 20.2 billion won for false advertising tied to gas emissions of its diesel passenger vehicles.
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after US authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.
The repatriation is part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities in Cairo succeeded in getting 5,300 stolen artifacts returned to Egypt from across the world, AP reported.
Mostafa Waziri, the top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient Egypt, an era that spanned the last of the Pharaonic rulers from 664 B.C. until Alexander the Great’s campaign in 332 B.C.
The sarcophagus, almost 3 meters tall with a brightly painted top surface, may have belonged to an ancient priest named Ankhenmaat, though some of the inscriptions on it have been erased, Waziri said.
It was symbolically handed over at a ceremony Monday in Cairo by Daniel Rubinstein, the US chargé d’affaires in Egypt.
The handover came more than three months after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office determined the sarcophagus was looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, north of Cairo. It was smuggled through Germany into the United States in 2008, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.
“This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Bragg said at the time. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.”
Bragg said the same network had smuggled a gilded coffin out of Egypt that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum. Met bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million. It was returned to Egypt in 2019.
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31
Every year, WhatsApp takes a call to cut down its support to various smartphones, and this year is no different. With 2022 approaching to an end, WhatsApp has listed out the models that would not support the social app beyond December 31, The Hindu Business Line reported.
According to report WhatsApp’s decision to end support for a few models in Android and iPhone should not be a great deal as the list calls out are either old or outdated operating system. For the models listed, WhatsApp will not roll out any updates or feature, and eventually the service would stop.
WhatsApp has listed 49 smartphone models, including Samsung, Apple, Sony, that will stop supporting the social messaging app after December 31.
Smartphones list:
• Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5c.
• Archos 53 Platinum
• Grand S Flex ZTE
• Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
• Huawei: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1.
• HTC Desire 500
• LG: LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD.
• Lenovo A820
• Memo ZTE V956
• Quad XL
• Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L
• Samsung: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2.
• Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L.
• Wiko Cink Five
• Wiko Darknight ZT
