Sharjah launches new ‘Sharjah Sat 1’ satellite

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2023)

Sharjah’s deputy ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and President of the University of Sharjah, on Tuesday watched the live broadcast of the emirate’s lift off of a new satellite.

He said that the UAE has taken successful and steady steps towards space exploration through various missions and is now supported by Sharjah Sat 1.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said: “We start our year by reaching space, and we commend the efforts of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, and we are proud of the Emirati cadres of engineers and researchers, who worked on the completion of Sharjah Sat 1.

“Today [Tuesday], we see its successful launch into space to perform the expected scientific tasks, after reaching the specified orbit, 550km from sea level.”

Dr Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and Director-General of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, said the estimated lifetime of the satellite is three years, which could increase, depending on the effect of solar radiation on the layers of the Earth’s atmosphere and its path in low Earth orbit.