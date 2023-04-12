Sport
Sluggish Warner under fire in IPL after Delhi lose again
David Warner is under fire in the Indian Premier League after the Australian’s Delhi Capitals lost for a fourth time in as many matches and sit at the bottom of the points table.
Warner, who is opening batsman and skipper, has hit three half-centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL but his runs have come at a sluggish strike rate of 114.83.
At his explosive best, the 36-year-old left-hander is a match-winner, AFP reported. He boasts a strike rate of 141.30 in his 99 T20 innings for Australia.
But he cannot get going in this year’s IPL and his snail-paced 51 runs off 47 deliveries in Tuesday’s last-ball loss to the Mumbai Indians did little to quell concerns about his decline.
The once-destructive Australian appears labored, even nervous.
“Even in the last couple of games, when he has been trying to hit, it’s not been coming off,” deputy skipper Axar Patel told reporters after the agonizing defeat to five-time champions Mumbai.
“As a batsman, I don’t know what he is thinking at that moment.”
Warner’s innings got a boost in a 67-run sixth-wicket stand with Axar, who smashed a 25-ball 54, but Delhi were all out for 172 and their opponents went on to win by six wickets.
Delhi are bottom of the 10 teams in the IPL and the only side yet to win a match.
Axar said that Warner has spoken to Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson, two Australian greats on Delhi’s coaching staff, as he tries to get firing again.
He has also been counseled by former Indian Test captain Sourav Ganguly, Delhi’s director of cricket.
“The conversation about his strike rate also came up. They looked at his videos and he’s working on it,” said Axar.
Pundits have been scathing in their assessment of Warner’s struggles.
“I feel it is time that we tell him in English now so that Warner listens to it and feels hurt,” former India opener Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz after the weekend’s 57-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.
Warner made 65 in 55 balls before Delhi went down tamely in their chase of 200 in Guwahati.
“David, if you are listening, please play well… If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL,” said Sehwag.
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle responded to Tuesday’s knock from the veteran opener by lamenting how difficult it was to watch “the great David Warner struggle”.
The Australian had been a drag on the team, Bhogle said.
“He has been very honest about it, but at the moment, it isn’t helping DC get the momentum they need,” he wrote on Twitter.
Delhi, who have never won the IPL, are now in danger of an early exit from the play-off race.
The franchise suffered an early blow when skipper Rishabh Pant was involved in a car crash in December and was ruled out of the season, propelling Warner into the captaincy.
This year’s IPL has meanwhile provided some exhilarating moments as teams battle it out for the champions titles.
Sport
Mumbai win first IPL game in tense chase
Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 65 as Mumbai Indians edged out Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a last-ball IPL thriller to register their first win of the season on Tuesday.
Mumbai’s chase of 173 moved to the final delivery when impact player Tim David and Cameron Green got the winning runs to hand hosts Delhi their fourth straight loss in as many matches, AFP reported.
Delhi, led by David Warner and coached by Ricky Ponting, have endured a horrendous run in the T20 tournament to be in danger of an early exit from the play-off race.
The franchise is yet to win the Indian Premier League and suffered an early blow when captain Rishabh Pant was involved in a car crash in December to be ruled out of the season.
Mumbai remains the most successful IPL outfit, owned by Nita Ambani, wife of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
The team, which is without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and missing England pace bowler Jofra Archer for the second straight match, bounced back from their opening two defeats.
Rohit and the left-handed Ishan Kishan gave the former champions a flying start in their 71-run stand before a run out sent Kishan back to the pavilion.
Rohit, called “hitman” for his big hundreds and six-hitting, looked in supreme touch as he pulled Nortje for a six over deep square leg and another hit over the fence off Kuldeep Yadav.
The Indian captain put on another big partnership of 68 with Tilak Varma, who made 41, but Mukesh Kumar raised hopes of a turnaround with successive strikes.
He sent back Varma and then T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav for a first ball duck to bring a live home crowd that went crazy when Rohit departed five balls later off Mustafizur Rahman.
But David (13) and Green (17) kept their calm in a dramatic final over from Anrich Nortje, which witnessed a dropped catch, to steer the team home and the two batsmen stole a double after David pushed the ball to mid-off.
Earlier Delhi were bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs despite Warner’s 51 and an attacking 54 by fellow left-hander Axar Patel after the hosts were invited to bat first.
Piyush Chawla rattled the opposition batting to return figures of 3-22 and was later substituted by David.
The once explosive Warner, who struck his third half-century of the season, stood firm but often struggled to find momentum until an attacking Axar joined the Australian opener in a 67-run partnership.
Featured
IPL: Third week of action
Sport
Kolkata’s Rinku hits five sixes in final over to win IPL thriller
Indian batsman Rinku Singh blasted five sixes on the final five balls as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 205 to stun champions Gujarat Titans in an IPL thriller on Sunday.
The left-hander turned the chase on its head with an unbeaten 21-ball 48, after Kolkata slipped to 155-7 following Rashid Khan’s hat-trick at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Kolkata needed 29 from the final over off Yash Dayal. Rinku took strike after Umesh Yadav’s single on the first ball to send five hits over the fence and silence a raucous home crowd.
The chase was set up by a 40-ball 83 by impact player Venkatesh Iyer, who put on a 100-run third-wicket stand with skipper Nitish Rana, who made 45.
“Tonight was another example that we will never give up as a team,” Iyer said after the three-wicket win. “The wicket was quite good to bat and I was just trying to execute my plans.”
Iyer, who came on in place of Suyash Sharma under the new impact player rule, fell to Alzarri Joseph and Rashid soon took over to claim his first Indian Premier League hat-trick.
Rashid, a champion leg-spinner who now has four hat-tricks in T20 cricket, went for a celebratory sprint after sending back Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur.
But little did Rashid know Rinku and Kolkata would have the last laugh.
“A tough game for us, especially as a captain,” said Rashid, standing in as skipper for the unwell Hardik Pandya. “That is what T20 is all about, it is about entertainment.”
After two straight wins, two-time champions Kolkata took second spot in the 10-team table, behind leaders Rajasthan Royals.
It was a first defeat of the season for Gujarat, who won the league in their debut campaign last year.
Earlier Gujarat’s Vijay Shankar smashed five sixes in his 24-ball 63 as Gujarat took 45 runs from the final two overs to reach 204-4.
Shankar stood out for Gujarat with his blitz and key partnerships including an unbeaten 51-run fifth-wicket stand with David Miller, who made two.
