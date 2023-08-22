Stanekzai calls for ‘new chapter’ of diplomatic relations

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2023)

Deputy Minister of Foreign affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, met with deputy special representative of UNAMA in Afghanistan, Marcus Potzel, and said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to open a new chapter of diplomatic relations with the world.

A foreign ministry statement said during the meeting a range of discussions regarding political issues, banking restrictions, banning the cultivation and smuggling of narcotics, and in particular the issues of climate change were discussed.

Stanekzai said the IEA wants to close the chapter of war in Afghanistan, and open a new chapter of diplomatic relations with the world in a bid to address existing problems through dialogue.

“The level of poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has been reduced to zero, the rehabilitation of drug addicts has commenced, and serious measures are being taken against those who sell and buy drugs, considering the initiative as a joint obligation of the IEA and international community,” the statement quoted Stanekzai as saying.

He also urged the UN delegation to continue supporting farmers by providing an alternative to poppy cultivation, and to remove banking restrictions.

The ministry said that Potzel acknowledged the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said UNAMA is trying to create a basis for international cooperation with Afghanistan and pledged to work together with the IEA.