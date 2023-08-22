Latest News
Stanekzai calls for ‘new chapter’ of diplomatic relations
Deputy Minister of Foreign affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, met with deputy special representative of UNAMA in Afghanistan, Marcus Potzel, and said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to open a new chapter of diplomatic relations with the world.
A foreign ministry statement said during the meeting a range of discussions regarding political issues, banking restrictions, banning the cultivation and smuggling of narcotics, and in particular the issues of climate change were discussed.
Stanekzai said the IEA wants to close the chapter of war in Afghanistan, and open a new chapter of diplomatic relations with the world in a bid to address existing problems through dialogue.
“The level of poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has been reduced to zero, the rehabilitation of drug addicts has commenced, and serious measures are being taken against those who sell and buy drugs, considering the initiative as a joint obligation of the IEA and international community,” the statement quoted Stanekzai as saying.
He also urged the UN delegation to continue supporting farmers by providing an alternative to poppy cultivation, and to remove banking restrictions.
The ministry said that Potzel acknowledged the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said UNAMA is trying to create a basis for international cooperation with Afghanistan and pledged to work together with the IEA.
Latest News
Supreme Court clears 150,000 cases in the past year
Officials of the Supreme Court said Tuesday in their government accountability report to the nation that in the past year almost 150,000 cases were solved by this institution, of which 120,000 cases were handled by the Primary Courts, and 22,000 cases by the Appellate Courts.
According to Abdul Malik Haqqani, the administrative deputy of the Supreme Court, in the past year, 2,874 cases related to women’s rights have been resolved and they are committed to providing all women their rights in the framework of Islamic Sharia, but they will never accept orders from outsiders that are against Sharia principles.
Supreme Court officials added that currently 43,630 cases are being processed in the three courts of the country, and in the provincial courts.
According to the officials of the Supreme Court, they work to protect property, honor, defend the rights of the innocent and correct the people.
Latest News
IEA rejects UN report on rights violations against former officials, forces
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday rejected a recent UNAMA report claiming 800 instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and ill-treatment and enforced disappearance carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government and its security forces.
UNAMA said this is despite the announcement by the IEA of a “general amnesty” for former government officials and forces.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that the cases of revenge, which are only a few, have been seriously investigated by the relevant bodies of the Islamic Emirate.
“Unfortunately, some agencies of the United Nations, instead of understanding the concrete realities in Afghanistan and seeing positive developments, are always looking for negative points and spreading propaganda, which first of all harms their own credibility,” Mujahid said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“UNAMA’s report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban (IEA) takeover of the country. Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. “I urge the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of this report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account.”
UNAMA said that in interviews, individuals described instances of torture and ill-treatment carried out by IEA security force members, including beatings with pipes, cables, verbal threats and abuse.
To date, efforts by the IEA to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable for the incidents described in the UNAMA report have been extremely limited. Even in the few, isolated cases where an investigation was announced by the de facto authorities, progress lacks transparency and accountability; impunity prevails, UNAMA said.
“While the announcement of a general Amnesty by the Taliban in August 2021 was a welcome step, it continues to not be fully upheld, with impunity for human rights violations prevailing,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA. “The de facto authorities must demonstrate a genuine commitment to the general amnesty. This is a crucial step in ensuring real prospects for justice, reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
Western countries have not provided specific conditions for recognition: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday that Western countries are using the issue of recognition as a means of pressure and have not yet provided specific conditions for it to happen.
Speaking in the government’s accountability program, Muttaqi said that the international community insists on inclusive government, human rights and security issues, but there is no country that has been recognized for these conditions.
“That’s why we can consider this as an excuse. There is no country in the world that does not have competition and is not criticized by anyone. It is important that there is no opposition throughout the country. Not even an acre of land is under the control of the opposition. There is no dispute, no insecurity. Drugs have been reduced to zero,” Muttaqi said.
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Islamic Emirate is far more inclusive than some governments that demand an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
“If this is a legal and unanimous request, why is it not raised with another country? In the world, we see coup governments, elected governments and governments of one family and one person. There are different governments. But these conditions have not been provided to them,” he said.
Muttaqi mentioned that diplomats of the Islamic Emirate are working in some countries and some embassies are also open in Kabul.
According to him, the international community’s relations with Afghanistan are moving towards normalization.
He also said that last year 70,000 tourists including 10,000 from European countries traveled to Afghanistan.
Supreme Court clears 150,000 cases in the past year
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Stanekzai calls for ‘new chapter’ of diplomatic relations
Commandos rescue 2 children from dangling cable car in Pakistan
Former football star Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Saar: Foreign Ministry annual accountability program discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s concern over terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Indonesia hosts 7th session of AFTF discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
-
World5 days ago
Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia, kills 10
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 25,000 flights recorded across Afghanistan in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Girls’ schools should be reopened for independence in real sense: Karzai
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw
-
Latest News4 days ago
Delawar: 90% of Panjshir mining revenues to be used in reconstruction of the province
-
Latest News5 days ago
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan