World
Sudan RSF fighters agree to 72-hour ceasefire for Eid holiday
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce from 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Friday but residents of Khartoum and its sister city Bahri reported gunfire as Sudanese troops deployed in the cities on foot, Reuters reported.
The RSF early on Friday announced a ceasefire after six days of fighting to coincide with the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and to allow residents to reunite with their families.
“The truce coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr … to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families,” the RSF said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the army and its chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who did not mention a ceasefire in a pre-recorded speech posted on the army’s Facebook page, read the report.
Khartoum, the capital, was rocked by bombing and shelling before the ceasefire announcement and witnesses heard gunfire as the ceasefire, and morning Eid prayers, were due to begin.
Residents said soldiers were deploying on foot into some neighbourhoods, apparently indicating that the army was preparing for more clashes.
In Bahri, on the other side of the River Nile, residents said the army had deployed large numbers of soldiers and that they could hear fighting as the RSF and army engaged in gun battles.
Fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army erupted on Saturday, derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir to mass protests and two years after a military coup.
The RSF said it had to act in “self-defence” to repel what it described as a coup attempt, though adding that it was committed to a “complete ceasefire” during the armistice period.
At least 350 people have been killed in the power struggle between two previously allied leaders of the ruling military junta, army chief Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is widely known as Hemedti, Reuters reported.
The conflict has dashed hopes for progress towards democracy in Sudan, risks drawing in its neighbours and could play into regional competition between Russia and the United States.
The RSF had earlier condemned the military for what it said was new assaults, read the report.
“At this moment, when citizens are preparing to receive the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the neighbourhoods of Khartoum are waking up to the bombings of aircrafts and heavy artillery in a sweeping attack that is directly targeting residential neighbourhoods,” the RSF said early on Friday.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed for a ceasefire to allow civilians to reach safety.
Thousands of civilians streamed out of Khartoum as gunfire and explosions sounded on Thursday. Large numbers also crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western region of Darfur.
A doctors’ group said at least 26 people were killed and 33 were wounded El-Obeid city, west of Khartoum, on Thursday. Witnesses there described clashes and widespread looting.
Guterres, speaking to reporters after meeting virtually with the heads of the African Union, the Arab League and other organizations on Thursday, said: “There was a strong consensus on condemning ongoing fighting in Sudan and calling for cessation of hostilities as an immediate priority”.
He said trapped civilians should be allowed to seek medical treatment, food and other supplies. The United States endorsed the ceasefire proposal.
Burhan told Al Jazeera he would support a truce on condition it allowed citizens to move freely – something he said the RSF had prevented. He also said he saw no partner for negotiations, and “no other option but the military solution”.
Dagalo told Al Jazeera he was ready to implement a three-day truce.
“We are talking about a humanitarian truce, we are talking about safe passages … we are not talking about sitting down with a criminal,” Dagalo said, referring to Burhan.
Burhan accused Dagalo, until last week his deputy on the council that has ruled since a coup two years ago, of “a power grab”.
An alliance between the two men had mostly held since the overthrow of strongman Bashir, whose rule saw Sudan become an international pariah that was on the U.S. terrorism list.
The latest violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally backed plan to form a new civilian government. Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.
About 10,000 to 20,000 people have taken refuge in villages along the border inside Chad, U.N. refugee agency UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) said.
Even before the conflict, about a quarter of Sudan’s people were facing acute hunger but the WFP halted its Sudan operation, one of its largest, on Saturday after three of its workers were killed, Reuters reported.
Sudan borders seven countries and sits between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa’s volatile Sahel region, so the hostilities risk fanning regional tensions.
World
78 killed in stampede for donations in Yemen
At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa as hundreds gathered in a school to receive aid, witnesses and Houthi media said on Thursday.
Several people were injured including 13 who were in critical conditions, Al Masirah TV television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement reported, citing the director of health in Sanaa.
The stampede took place during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Interior’s spokesperson said in a statement.
Hundreds of people had crowded into a school to receive the donations, which amounted to 5,000 Yemeni riyals, or about $9 per person, two witnesses involved in the rescue effort told Reuters.
A video posted by Houthi television on Telegram messaging app showed a crowd of people jamed together, some screaming and shouting and reaching out to be pulled to safety. Security staff fought to push people back and control the crowd.
Another video after the stampede showed scores of discarded shoes, a crutch and clothing on the steps of the building, and forensic investigators in protective white suits sorting through personal belongings, Reuters reported.
The two merchants responsible for organising the donation event had been detained and an investigation was underway, the interior ministry said.
Yemen has been embroiled in an eight-year civil war which has killed tens of thousands of people, wrecked the economy and pushed millions into hunger.
A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. The conflict has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said the stampede was the result of the Yemeni people suffering “the worst global humanitarian crisis” after eight years of fighting.
“We hold the countries of aggression responsible for what happened and for the bitter reality that the Yemeni people live in because of the aggression and blockade,” he said on Twitter.
Riyadh and Tehran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016 and prisoner exchanges this month between the two sides have raised hopes of a resolution to the conflict.
The top negotiator of Yemen’s Houthi movement said recent peace talks with Saudi Arabia had made progress and further discussions would be held to iron out remaining differences.
World
FBI says China, Iran using new tactics to harass critics on U.S. soil
China and Iran are becoming increasingly brazen in their attempts to silence dissidents on American soil and influence U.S. policy, the FBI warned on Wednesday.
In a news briefing with reporters about transnational repression, FBI counterintelligence officials urged victims to come forward, saying the bureau is tracking a growing trend of foreign authoritarian regimes breaching U.S. laws to intimidate certain communities, Reuters reported.
The officials said the governments have at times resorted to using private investigators to conduct surveillance on dissidents and that several criminal cases have been brought by federal prosecutors involving their use.
“A lot of these are new tactics and lines that are being crossed that we have not seen China and Iran do on U.S. soil in previous investigations,” one FBI counterintelligence official said. He added that the FBI hoped to raise awareness of such trends and alert the private investigator sector and state and local law enforcement.
Officials said the goals of transnational repression schemes are multifaceted, and at times also aim to influence U.S. policy decisions through “malign influence tactics.”
“We’ve really seen an inflection point in the tactics and tools, and the level of risk and the level of threat that have changed over the past few years,” another FBI counterintelligence official said.
The call with reporters on Wednesday came just two days after federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese “secret police station” in Manhattan’s Chinatown district, in what prosecutors said is part of a broader U.S. government crackdown on Beijing’s alleged targeting of dissidents, read the report.
Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, has published reports in recent months revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police “service stations” in major cities around the world, including in New York and Los Angeles.
FBI officials declined to comment on the New York case or speak about any other open investigations, Reuters reported.
World
Fire kills more than two dozen patients in Beijing hospital
The death toll rose to 29 on Wednesday from a fire at a Beijing hospital that was one of the Chinese capital’s deadliest in at least two decades, killing 26 patients and wounding dozens, Reuters reported.
Social media showed dramatic videos of people using tied bed sheets to climb down the walls to escape smoke and flames after the fire broke out at Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday.
Broken and burned out windows could be seen at the site, where there were many police officers, some in plain clothes, Reuters witnesses said.
All but three of the 29 dead were patients, officials told a media briefing on Wednesday, with the fire having been put out in half an hour.
“There was a lot of smoke, I could see it,” said an elderly local resident who gave only his surname, Li. He gave Reuters video clips he took of smoke billowing from the upper floors of the hospital.
Authorities are investigating Beijing’s deadliest fire since at least 2002, when a blaze at an internet cafe killed 25, read the report.
Initial checks showed the fire, which mostly affected a wing for critically ill patients, was caused by inflammable painting material at a ward under renovation, the officials said.
By Wednesday, many social media posts critical about the fire on WeChat had been either censored or deleted, Reuters checks showed.
“Rescue work at the scene concluded in 3-1/2 hours, but the public only knew that 21 had died from the fire when it was already past eight in the evening,” one person wrote in a WeChat post subsequently deleted.
“It is very puzzling that little information was known about a fire killing 21 people in a densely populated major city like Beijing before the official notification.”
Early on Wednesday, 39 injured were still in hospital, three in critical condition, and 18 serious, the officials told the briefing, Reuters reported.
Sudan RSF fighters agree to 72-hour ceasefire for Eid holiday
IEA recognition not a focus of Afghanistan meeting: UN
Tahawol: Efforts for IEA’s recognition discussed
Du Plessis, Siraj help Bangalore down Punjab in IPL
Saar: Kazakhstan handing over Afghan embassy to IEA
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Five countries eager to invest in lithium mines in Nuristan: officials
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
IEA: Key Daesh members killed in Balkh
COVID-19 in Iran: Nearly 900 new cases, 24 deaths recorded
Tahawol: Efforts for IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Kazakhstan handing over Afghan embassy to IEA
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations reviewed
Saar: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Japan call for engagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
World Food Programme halts Sudan operations, 3 workers killed
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Raza, Shahrukh help Punjab Kings secure two wicket win over Lucknow
-
Sport5 days ago
Virat Kohli registers another IPL record
-
World4 days ago
Four dead in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party shooting
-
Latest News4 days ago
OCHA: Afghanistan is facing danger of famine
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of Finance: Customs exceeds target for last solar year
-
Sport4 days ago
Tendulkar Jnr makes IPL debut
-
Climate Change5 days ago
G7 meets for climate talks, faces pressure on fossil fuels