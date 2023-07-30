Regional
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.
The blast took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of Bajaur, which borders Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
The provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat told Reuters the explosion was caused by a suicide bomb.
An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken, said district police officer Nazir Khan. The critically injured were transported from Bajaur to hospitals in the provincial capital Peshawar by military helicopters.
“The JUI-F organised a workers convention in Khar town of Bajaur in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 130 were injured,” Khan said.
Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad broke down.
However, most of the recent attacks have been on security forces and installations, rather than political gatherings.
Afghanistan’s administration condemned the explosion in a statement by their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Regional
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
China’s decision to reappoint its top diplomat Wang Yi as foreign minister one month after former rising star Qin Gang disappeared from public view means Washington will be dealing with a familiar face in its bid to steady relations with its main strategic rival.
But Wang’s return to a post he held for most of the past decade is unlikely to alter the trajectory of a troubled bilateral relationship or dispel concerns about the opaque workings of President Xi Jinping’s government, Reuters reported.
The removal of Qin, reputedly a Xi protege, on Tuesday came barely half a year after he assumed the role. The 57-year-old former ambassador to the United States and Xi aide took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.
The ministry has said he was off work for health reasons but has given no details.
Wang, known in Washington for his sharp intellect and his sometimes aggressive defense of China’s positions, has been a fixture in U.S.-China relations for years.
Washington-based analysts say Wang’s return to the ministry should help China’s foreign ministry resume normal operations after weeks of international speculation about Qin’s fate.
But it is unlikely to yield any major improvement in tense U.S.-China relations, which have hit their lowest point in decades.
“None of this changes the structural reasons for friction in the relationship,” said Joseph Torigian, an expert on China’s Communist leaders at American University in Washington.
China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
At a briefing on Tuesday U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said it was up to China to choose its foreign minister and Blinken had met Wang multiple times.
Wang’s second stint as foreign minister suggests an eagerness in Beijing for stable U.S. relations ahead of Xi’s likely meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden later this year on the sidelines of global summits, including the G20 in India in September and a gathering of APEC leaders in California in November.
“With a series of major international meetings coming up, Xi defaulted to someone who has relationships with many of his foreign counterparts,” said Rorry Daniels, Managing Director of Asia Society Policy Institute. “In times of uncertainty, China wants continuity and predictability in this position.”
U.S. and Chinese diplomats are grappling with a range of contentious issues, including China’s increasingly aggressive actions over Taiwan, the self-governed island it claims as its own, and the United States’ export controls aimed at hobbling China’s ability to develop advanced semiconductors.
Given these challenges, Wang’s seniority in China’s ruling Communist Party could be helpful to the U.S.
In the Chinese system, the top diplomat is not foreign minister but rather the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission, a role Wang will continue to hold.
Jude Blanchette, a China expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Wang’s concurrent perch atop the country’s two top foreign policy positions removed a layer of bureaucracy for U.S. interlocutors.
And as a member of the Communist Party’s 24-man ruling Politburo, Wang is a diplomat with arguably more sway with China’s top leaders than his predecessor.
Even while Qin was foreign minister, Blinken had contacts with Wang, though exchanges had been frosty at times, particularly after an alleged Chinese spy balloon crossed U.S. airspace and was shot down earlier this year, prompting Wang to scold Washington for its “hysterical” reaction, Reuters reported.
Still, Wang’s reappointment is a sign of problems in China’s foreign policy establishment, said Blanchette.
“The bigger story here is the sheer unpredictability and opacity of the Chinese system, which can see a top foreign policy official be thrown into a black hole for a month with absolutely zero information from Beijing,” he said.
On Tuesday, content mentioning Qin was quickly removed from China’s foreign ministry website after Wang’s appointment. The tab on the website that typically holds the biography of the foreign minister simply read “Updating.”
The choice of Wang for the role also reflected a lack of good options for Beijing, said Craig Singleton, deputy director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Simply put, there remains a dearth of seasoned Chinese diplomats that are both trusted by Xi and possess the requisite U.S. experience for this highly visible role,” he said.
Regional
Syrian and Jordanian army and intelligence chiefs meet over drug war along border
Army and security chiefs from Jordan and Syria met on Sunday to curb a growing drug trade along their mutual border that has seen deadly skirmishes, blamed mainly on pro-Iranian militias who hold sway in southern Syria.
The meeting comes after Syria’s neighbors got a pledge from Damascus during a meeting last May in Amman to cooperate with their efforts to rein in Syria’s flourishing drug trade in exchange for helping end its pariah status after a brutal crackdown of peaceful protesters during the civil war, Reuters reported.
The talks headed by Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti and Syrian Defence Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas in the presence of both countries’ intelligence chiefs also tackled the threat drugs posed to regional stability, a Jordanian foreign ministry statement said.
“The meeting discussed cooperation in confronting the drug danger and its sources of production and smuggling and the parties that organize and execute smuggling operations across the border,” the statement said.
Syria is accused by Arab governments and the West of producing the highly-addictive and lucrative amphetamine captagon and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf, with Jordan a main transit route.
The kingdom has been alarmed about lawlessness in the strategic southern region where it echoes Washington’s accusations that pro-Iranian militias protected by units with the Syrian army run the multi-billion dollar smuggling networks.
The U.S., Britain and European Union have blamed Syria’s government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher al-Assad, the head of the army’s elite Fourth Division and the president’s brother, as a key figure.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government denies involvement in drug-making and smuggling or complicity by Iranian-backed militias linked to its army and security forces. Iran says the allegations are part of Western plots against the country.
Jordan, impatient with what it says are broken promises to curb the drug war, took matters into its own hands and in May made a rare strike inside Syrian territory where an Iran-linked drugs factory was demolished, local and Western intelligence sources said.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi earlier this month said in Damascus his country would not hesitate to act against any threat to its national security and urged Damascus to act more forcefully, Reuters reported.
In the last few weeks, Jordan’s army downed two Iranian operated drones coming from Syria with one the army said carried weapons, a worrying development for Amman which had in the past accused Damascus of sending militants to wage terror attacks.
Jordan requested more U.S. military aid to bolster security on the border, where Washington has since the more than decade-long conflict began given around $1 billion to establish border posts, officials say.
Jordan has a roughly 375 km long border with Syria.
Regional
Iran refuses to accept Swedish envoy after latest Quran burning incident
Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that until Sweden takes decisive action against the burning of the Holy Quran, Tehran will not accept a new ambassador to Stockholm.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an interview with state TV that Iran would also not send its own envoy to Sweden.
This comes after the last Quran burning incident in the Nordic country.
“Upon the conclusion of the Swedish envoy’s tenure in Tehran, we will refrain from receiving his successor until there is decisive action from the Swedish government against the offender who disrespected the Quran,” Amirabdollahian said.
In a previous announcement earlier this month, Amirabdollahian had said Iran would not be sending an ambassador of its own to Stockholm.
Earlier, Iran had summoned the Swedish Ambassador Matthias Lentz to protest the repeated desecration of Islam’s holy book and to hold the Swedish government accountable for offending the feelings of Muslims around the world, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.
According to a statement by the ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani: “We strongly condemn the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden, and we hold the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inciting the feelings of Muslims around the world.
“Continuing to desecrate Islamic holy places and spreading hatred in this way is considered a perfect example of organized violence and a hostile action against the world’s two billion Muslim population, God-believing people and followers of the heavenly religions,” the spokesman said.
Early Thursday morning, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest of the June 28 burning of a copy of the Quran by Salwan Momika, an Iraq-born man who now lives in Sweden.
Sweden’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on its embassy in Baghdad, calling it a “serious violation” of the Vienna Convention.
Many countries, including the US, Russia, Türkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Afghanistan, as well as other Islamic states, decried the attack.
Following the storming of Sweden’s diplomatic mission, Momika desecrated another copy of the Quran by stepping on it and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.
In response to the repeated act, the Iraqi government warned Sweden that it would break diplomatic relations if such desecrations of the Holy Quran continued.
Baghdad also declared Sweden’s ambassador in the country a persona non grata after the holy book was desecrated for the second time in a month, ordering him to leave the country.
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
Afghan refugees should be treated according to international laws, Stanikzai tells Turkish envoy
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan via Dowqarun-Islam Qala border hits $44 million
Deputy minister of migration tells Turkish envoy deportation is not the solution
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
Pakistan clinches last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout
India bus fire kills at least 25, injures eight
Tahawol: IEA delegation visiting US officials in Doha discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Start of US envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha discussed
Tahawol: The UK’s Strategy for Countering Terrorism
Trending
-
World3 days ago
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Jakarta says IEA delegation visited Indonesia ‘informally’
-
Business4 days ago
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC opens new service center in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK, Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets Pakistan’s foreign secretary
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Volunteers work to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia