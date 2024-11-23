Tahawol
Tahawol: Australia pays compensation to victims of war crimes in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Afghanistan-Iran discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 min ago
Saar: Pakistan defense minister’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol21 mins ago
Latest News3 hours ago
China ‘key and partner neighbor’ for people of Afghanistan: Yaqoob Mujahid
Latest News3 hours ago
China’s envoy says Beijing eager to solidify relations with Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
Khawaja Asif links Pakistan’s security crisis to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Business3 weeks ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Regional2 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport2 weeks ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World2 weeks ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Saar1 min ago
Saar: Pakistan defense minister’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol21 mins ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Latest News4 days ago
Tajikistan trumps Afghanistan 3-1 in football friendly
World4 days ago
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official says
Latest News3 days ago
EU marks International Children’s Day, says it supports Afghan children
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan wants relations with countries not opposed to Sharia law: Haqqani
World4 days ago
Putin issues warning to US with new nuclear doctrine
Latest News4 days ago
IEA implements ‘significant reforms’ in Afghanistan’s education curriculum
Health4 days ago
Muttaqi appeals to WHO to help strengthen Afghanistan’s health sector
World2 days ago
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire