Tahawol: Concerns over ban on women’s work and education discussed
Tahawol: Setting up club on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Tahawol50 seconds ago
Sport14 mins ago
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
World5 hours ago
Russia pummels Ukraine with airstrikes as battle for key city rages
Regional6 hours ago
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
Business4 weeks ago
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
World4 weeks ago
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Business4 weeks ago
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
World4 weeks ago
US approves up to $10 bln sale of HIMARS rocket launchers, ammunition to Poland
World4 weeks ago
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Tahawol50 seconds ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Sport4 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Regional4 days ago
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
World5 days ago
North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar claims ‘invaders’ harmed environment with bombs and ‘chemical weapons’
Latest News4 days ago
137 Afghan detainees released from Pakistan’s Karachi prison
Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad slams ‘brutal’ but ‘failed’ regime in Iran
World3 days ago
North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests
Regional4 days ago
Fire rages through crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh