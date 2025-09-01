Tahawol
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan in post US era
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call to Kabul to curb TTP discussed
Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Latest News3 hours ago
Bayat Foundation and AWCC deliver emergency aid to quake victims in Kunar and Nangarhar
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on severe earthquake casualties in eastern Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
GALLERY: Afghanistan Earthquake – Scenes of Devastation and Rescue
Latest News6 hours ago
Indian FM announces emergency aid for Afghanistan earthquake victims
Sport4 weeks ago
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
Sport4 weeks ago
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
