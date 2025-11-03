Tahawol
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Tahawol: Deadlock in Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Next round of Kabul-Islamabad talks
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Sport6 hours ago
Trott and Afghanistan to part ways after 2026 T20 World Cup
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghan, Indian FMs discuss earthquake relief and bilateral relations
International Sports4 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Health4 weeks ago
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
World4 weeks ago
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Latest News2 days ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Latest News1 day ago
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor
Latest News4 days ago
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan ready to import up to 1 million tons of corn from Kazakhstan annually
Regional5 days ago
Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting