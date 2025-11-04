Tahawol
Tahawol: Exploring ways to prevent earthquake damage in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Exploring ways to prevent earthquake damage in Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Apple exports to Russia a ‘positive step’ after pomegranate deal: Mujahid
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Latest News8 hours ago
Draft policy on use of domestic resources in mining projects under scrutiny
Sport10 hours ago
Afghanistan futsal team thrashes Tajikistan 9–5 in ISG opener
International Sports4 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Health4 weeks ago
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
World4 weeks ago
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
World4 weeks ago
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Latest News2 days ago
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
Sport2 days ago
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
Sport1 day ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan must encourage regionally coordinated approach on Afghanistan, says former envoy
Sport3 days ago
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul