Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Tahawol: Exploring ways to prevent earthquake damage in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Sport7 hours ago
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
World8 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani makes history, elected New York City’s first Muslim mayor
Business8 hours ago
Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade
Health4 weeks ago
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
World4 weeks ago
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Regional4 weeks ago
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Business4 weeks ago
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
Regional3 weeks ago
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Exploring ways to prevent earthquake damage in Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan
Trending
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Latest News3 days ago
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
Sport3 days ago
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Sport3 days ago
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan must encourage regionally coordinated approach on Afghanistan, says former envoy
Latest News4 days ago
Imports via Khaf–Herat railway rise fivefold compared to last year
Sport3 days ago
Gurbaz and Ibrahim power Afghanistan to T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe