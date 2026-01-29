Tahawol
Tahawol: Defense Ministry’s high-level visit to Russia discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tashkent’s interest in military cooperation with Kabul discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to recent US moves discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: US carrier Abraham Lincoln reaches Middle East near Iran
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Defense Ministry’s high-level visit to Russia discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing tensions between US and Iran reviewed
Health6 hours ago
Afghanistan opens first national cancer diagnosis and treatment hospital
Sport9 hours ago
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Latest News9 hours ago
FAO, ADB launch $100 million food security program in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News3 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Defense Ministry’s high-level visit to Russia discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing tensions between US and Iran reviewed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Tashkent’s interest in military cooperation with Kabul discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Kabul, Ashgabat call for regional cooperation discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to recent US moves discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Thrilling battles await as AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 set to kickoff in hours
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup
-
Sport2 days ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
-
Regional4 days ago
Airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over Iran
-
Sport5 days ago
Japan defends AFC U-23 Asian Cup title with dominant win over China
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan reports 56% drop in exports to Afghanistan in second half of 2025
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Mahdi Norouzi ruled out of AFC Futsal Asian Cup due to injury
-
Sport2 days ago
Scotland name Afghanistan-born Zainullah Ihsan in T20 World Cup squad