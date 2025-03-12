Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran
Tahawol: Ahmed al-Sharaa’s accord with SDF to merge forces discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Canada choosing new prime minister
Tahawol: New US government’s foreign policy reviewed
Tahawol12 minutes ago
Tahawol: Discussion on President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran
2 hours ago
Saar: Ukraine’s acceptance of 30-day ceasefire with Russia discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA dispels Pakistan’s remarks on Daesh in Afghanistan as ‘baseless’
Latest News5 hours ago
India says ‘special’ ties have been foundation of engagement with Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
China calls for more humanitarian aid, economic cooperation in Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
Latest News4 weeks ago
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
Sport3 weeks ago
Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
2 hours ago
Saar: Ukraine’s acceptance of 30-day ceasefire with Russia discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Ahmed al-Sharaa’s accord with SDF to merge forces discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Talks on Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on Canada choosing new prime minister
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan asks illegal foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave by March 31
Regional4 days ago
Scores killed as Syrian forces seek to crush Alawite insurgency
Latest News5 days ago
UN calls for urgent investment in Afghan women and girls
World4 days ago
China hits back at Canada with fresh agriculture tariffs
Regional3 days ago
Iran will not negotiate under US ‘bullying’, Supreme Leader says
Latest News3 days ago
Former Afghan military personnel protest Trump’s call for return of arms
Latest News2 days ago
Iran’s interior ministry outlines new rules for Afghan nationals living in Iran
International Sports2 days ago
Kohli praises teammates for unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign