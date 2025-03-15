Tahawol
Tahawol: Reactions to expulsion of South African ambassador from US
Tahawol: Discussion on President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran
Tahawol: Ahmed al-Sharaa’s accord with SDF to merge forces discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Canada choosing new prime minister
Regional39 minutes ago
Lashkar-i-Islam founder Mufti Shakir succumbs to injuries from Peshawar blast
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border agreement discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Mines ministry says work on TAPI project to speed up as weather improves
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan to file complaint with UN against IEA and India
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Sport4 weeks ago
Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
Latest News2 weeks ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Russian FM: Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat to neighboring countries
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ukraine’s proposal for ceasefire with Russia
3 days ago
Saar: Ukraine’s acceptance of 30-day ceasefire with Russia discussed
