Tahawol: Eviction of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries discussed
Tahawol: Israel’s strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Kunar quake victims’ condition
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with India discussed
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
Latest News7 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur says can’t travel to Afghanistan due to blocked passport
Latest News11 hours ago
With little aid, Afghanistan’s quakes spell ‘inter-generational’ crisis
Health4 weeks ago
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Business3 weeks ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Israel’s strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: UN’s appeal for $140M aid for Afghan quake victims discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Kunar quake victims’ condition
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran executes man involved in 2022 uprising over women’s rights
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine says it attacked Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, Sri Lanka in T20 tri-series
-
Latest News4 days ago
Britain’s Farage confirms he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA supports stronger ties as India explores visit by Afghan foreign minister