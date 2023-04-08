Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan launching operation against terrorism
(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)
Tahawol: Russia, Tajikistan drills near Afghan border discussed
(Last Updated On: April 5, 2023)
Tahawol: Expanding ties between Kabul and Moscow discussed
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2023)
Tahawol: Daesh threat in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 3, 2023)
Sport4 days ago
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
Latest News4 days ago
Russian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif ‘up and running’: Kabulov
Latest News4 days ago
Russia and Tajikistan launch joint military drills near Afghan border
Latest News4 days ago
UN Afghan staff told to stay home as IEA signals UN female ban
Regional3 days ago
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China, say media, officials
Balkh4 days ago
Six Daesh members killed in Balkh
World4 days ago
Chinese spy balloon ‘gathered intelligence’ from US military sites
Health5 days ago
WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data