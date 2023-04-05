Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Russia, Tajikistan drills near Afghan border discussed

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 5, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Expanding ties between Kabul and Moscow discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

April 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Daesh threat in Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

April 3, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over aid cuts discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

April 3, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!