Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for continued dialogue with Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Impact of Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions reviewed

Published

2 days ago

on

November 13, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Kabul’s call to avoid Pakistan trade route discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

November 12, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Uncertain fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks reviewed

Published

4 days ago

on

November 11, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!