Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for continued dialogue with Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Impact of Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul’s call to avoid Pakistan trade route discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Uncertain fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks reviewed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for continued dialogue with Afghanistan
Saar3 hours ago
Uzbekistan’s call for peace and stability in Afghanistan discussed
Sport4 hours ago
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA, Turkey officials discuss boosting Kabul–Ankara relations
Latest News9 hours ago
Afghanistan to expand economic cooperation with Iran, says Minister Azizi
World4 weeks ago
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
International Sports3 weeks ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for continued dialogue with Afghanistan
Saar3 hours ago
Uzbekistan’s call for peace and stability in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: New alternative trade routes for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Impact of Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Islamabad’s ongoing baseless accusations against Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan suspends customs clearance for Pakistani medicine imports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan pledge deeper cooperation in trade and technology during phone talks
-
Latest News2 days ago
CIA ran secret program to undermine Afghanistan’s opium industry, report reveals
-
Latest News5 days ago
Opium cultivation declines in Afghanistan but rises in Pakistan and Iran
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says Pakistan’s unrealistic demands hinder progress in talks
-
Business3 days ago
IEA urges Afghan traders to cut reliance on Pakistan, citing repeated crossing closures
-
Latest News4 days ago
BBC chiefs quit amid Trump video scandal and mounting credibility crisis
-
Regional4 days ago
Car bomb outside Islamabad court kills at least five, injures 13