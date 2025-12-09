Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan’s warning on Afghanistan reiterated

Published

4 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Iran seeking to expand ties with Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

December 8, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Discussion on Afghanistan at Doha Forum

Published

2 days ago

on

December 7, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Fresh tensions between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

December 6, 2025

By

Last Updated on: December 7, 2025

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!