Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: US foreign policy in the region and world discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

August 26, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: UN’s efforts to help Afghan refugees

Published

3 days ago

on

August 25, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed

Published

5 days ago

on

August 23, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!