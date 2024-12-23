Tahawol
Tahawol: Reopening of Saudi Arabia embassy in Kabul discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Challenges in Afghanistan’s diplomatic ties
Tahawol
Tahawol: Comparison between Syria and Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts for IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Reopening of Saudi Arabia embassy in Kabul discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: IEA seeking to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy
4 hours ago
More than 350 security cameras installed in Pul-e-Khumri city
Latest News6 hours ago
Trump criticizes abandoning of equipment in Afghanistan, vows to rebuild military
Latest News8 hours ago
IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to support Afghans in 2025
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Sport4 weeks ago
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Latest News4 weeks ago
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Latest News4 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Reopening of Saudi Arabia embassy in Kabul discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: IEA seeking to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Challenges in Afghanistan’s diplomatic ties
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Concerns over potential war between Iran, Israel
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol: National dialogue for lasting stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
North Korean troops suffer 100 deaths, struggling in drone warfare, South Korea says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan men must stand with women to support viable future of country: US envoy
-
Latest News5 days ago
Two horror accidents on Kabul-Kandahar highway leave 52 dead
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan’s missile program is ’emerging threat’, top US official says
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangla Tigers lift Lanka T10 Super League title
-
Latest News4 days ago
There are many differences between Syria and IEA: Ahmad al-Sharaa
-
World3 days ago
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches