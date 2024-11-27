Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Russia-Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Australia pays compensation to victims of war crimes in Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Tahawol5 mins ago
Tahawol: Russia’s policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Saar30 mins ago
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel-Lebanon’s Hezbollah discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
G7 commits to providing humanitarian aid and support to Afghanistan
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA ready for comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan: Yaqoob Mujahid
Latest News5 hours ago
Blinken finally scheduled to testify in Congress on Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport2 weeks ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World2 weeks ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
World2 weeks ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol5 mins ago
Tahawol: Russia’s policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Saar30 mins ago
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel-Lebanon’s Hezbollah discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Russia-Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Munazera3 days ago
Climate change: Importance of COP29 for Afghanistan
Trending
-
International Sports5 days ago
Faf du Plessis smashes 75 off 32 balls in Abu Dhabi T10 League
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan, Pakistani border officials meet in Torkham over movement of people
-
World4 days ago
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
-
Latest News4 days ago
US senator blocks promotion of general involved in Afghanistan withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khawaja Asif links Pakistan’s security crisis to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Police: 22 rockets explode in a house in Balkh
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russian delegation says IEA to be removed from Moscow’s blacklist ‘soon’
-
Latest News1 day ago
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi