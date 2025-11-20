Tahawol
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan in future India–Russia talks discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to resolve Kabul-Islamabad tensions
Tahawol18 minutes ago
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
India’s FM meets visiting Afghan Minister of Commerce in New Delhi
Latest News7 hours ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
Latest News8 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza, rattling ceasefire, medics say
Latest News8 hours ago
Trump again criticizes ‘foolish’ abandonment of U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business6 days ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
International Sports4 weeks ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in future India–Russia talks discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: India-Russia dialogue on Afghanistan reviewed
Latest News4 days ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Latest News2 days ago
Muttaqi accuses international community of double standards in Afghanistan engagement
Sport4 days ago
Four Afghan players retained by IPL franchises ahead of 2026 auction
Latest News4 days ago
Russia offers to mediate Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan and Tajikistan commit to expanding diplomatic and economic cooperation
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for Abu Dhabi T10 2025
Latest News3 days ago
Senior ISIS-K commander reportedly killed in Punjab, Pakistan