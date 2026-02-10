Tahawol
Tahawol: Tajikistan’s expanding relations with Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Failure of Towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul’s response to Pakistan’s new accusation discussed
Tahawol: IEA calls UNSC’s Daesh concerns baseless
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Criticism of Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Ministries of Public Health and Higher Education sign cooperation agreement
Latest News7 hours ago
UNAMA holds new round of Working Group meetings on counter-narcotics and private sector
Latest News9 hours ago
Economic Commission approves national policy for development of agriculture
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Business3 weeks ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Latest News4 weeks ago
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Criticism of Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Regional Problems, Opportunities, and Challenges discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations and opportunities with regional countries
