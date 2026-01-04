Tahawol
Tahawol: U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Maduro discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s 2025 economic challenges
Tahawol: Calls to address situation of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: World events in 2025 reviewed
Business2 hours ago
Afghan, Pakistani chambers agree to form committee to resolve trade issues
International Sports4 hours ago
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Latest News5 hours ago
A stable Afghanistan offers major economic and political opportunities: Mullah Baradar
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business1 week ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar57 seconds ago
Saar: China, Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan
Tahawol1 minute ago
Tahawol: U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Maduro discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s 2025 economic challenges
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Reasons for US attack on Venezuela discussed
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
Latest News2 days ago
Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation
Sport2 days ago
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals to reach ILT20 Qualifier 2
Latest News3 days ago
A drone has crashed in Maidan Wardak
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan’s rail transport grows over 18 percent this year: MoPW
Sport1 day ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan says it respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, rules out ‘regime change’