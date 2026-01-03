Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s 2025 economic challenges
Tahawol: Calls to address situation of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: World events in 2025 reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over forced return of Afghan refugees
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s 2025 economic challenges
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Reasons for US attack on Venezuela discussed
World8 hours ago
Trump says Venezuela’s Maduro captured after strikes
Latest News11 hours ago
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker
World11 hours ago
Column of smoke seen, loud noises heard in Venezuelan capital
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business1 week ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Reasons for US attack on Venezuela discussed
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Review of Russia-Tajikistan talks on Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari
Latest News3 days ago
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
Latest News1 day ago
Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate
Business4 days ago
Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed
Latest News4 days ago
Major development projects to reshape Kabul: Deputy PM Hanafi
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation
Latest News2 days ago
A drone has crashed in Maidan Wardak
Sport1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals to reach ILT20 Qualifier 2