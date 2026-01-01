Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls to address situation of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: World events in 2025 reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over forced return of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Kabul and Islamabad: latest stances and updates
Tahawol6 minutes ago
Tahawol: Calls to address situation of Afghan refugees
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Review of Russia-Tajikistan talks on Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
A drone has crashed in Maidan Wardak
Latest News7 hours ago
12 killed in recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding across Afghanistan
World7 hours ago
Dozens feared dead after explosion in Swiss ski resort bar, police say
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business1 week ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s major humanitarian disaster in 2026 discussed
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region
Health4 days ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
Latest News2 days ago
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks
Latest News3 days ago
IEA official highlights U.S. role in major development projects in Afghanistan
International Sports4 days ago
Ghazanfar stars as MI Emirates secure Qualifier 1 with win over Dubai Capitals