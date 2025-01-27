Tahawol
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Political uncertainty in Syria discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA envoy to Qatar warns US Secretary of State against bounty threat
Latest News6 hours ago
WFP says aid cuts to Afghanistan leave millions hungry this winter
Latest News8 hours ago
TAPI project making ‘rapid’ progress: Herat governor
Sport4 weeks ago
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
World4 weeks ago
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
World4 weeks ago
US announces $5.9 billion in military and budget aid to Ukraine
Trending
Regional4 days ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Regional5 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years
World3 days ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Latest News3 days ago
ICC arrest warrant request for IEA’s supreme leader has no legal basis: Foreign Ministry
Latest News4 days ago
Germany steps up efforts to deport Afghan criminals
Business4 days ago
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Latest News3 days ago
Trump says ‘Afghanistan disaster’ would not happen with him in power
Sport3 days ago
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024