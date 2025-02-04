Tahawol
Tahawol: US efforts to relocate Gaza residents to other countries
Tahawol: Discussion on reports of ISI’s meetings with former Afghan leaders
Tahawol: Iran’s crackdown on Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed
Latest News43 mins ago
Culture ministry suspends broadcasting of Afghanistan’s Radio Begum
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: US’s economic war with its top partners discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
UNAMA to continue its development and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
UNSC grants travel exemptions for three IEA officials
Business3 weeks ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Regional2 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
World2 weeks ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
World3 weeks ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on boosting economic ties with Central Asia
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US foreign aid freeze discussed
Business3 days ago
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Business3 days ago
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
Regional5 days ago
Syrian leader Sharaa pledges to form inclusive government
Latest News3 days ago
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield
Latest News3 days ago
US may examine regaining control of Afghan assets transferred to Swiss-based fund: watchdog
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan World Cup hero Shapoor Zadran retires from international cricket
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran’s crackdown on Afghan refugees discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan migrant suspected of terrorism arrested in US’s San Diego