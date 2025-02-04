Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: US efforts to relocate Gaza residents to other countries

Published

1 min ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Discussion on reports of ISI’s meetings with former Afghan leaders

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 3, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Iran’s crackdown on Afghan refugees discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

February 2, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

February 1, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!