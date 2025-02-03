Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on reports of ISI’s meetings with former Afghan leaders
Tahawol: Iran’s crackdown on Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on boosting economic ties with Central Asia
International Sports6 hours ago
ICC announces ticket sale details for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches
Health6 hours ago
Iran requests IEA’s cooperation to open new Bamiyan hospital
Latest News7 hours ago
South Korea donates $3 million to help Afghanistan’s needy
Business3 weeks ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Regional2 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
World1 week ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
World3 weeks ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US foreign aid freeze discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Iran’s crackdown on Afghan refugees discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Impact of US foreign aid suspension reviewed
World5 days ago
Trump to prepare facility at Guantanamo for 30,000 migrants
Regional5 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa declared president for transition, consolidating his power
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers are real title contenders, says Harbhajan Singh
Latest News4 days ago
Talks are necessary to resolve problems between Iran and Afghanistan: Araghchi
Business2 days ago
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Latest News5 days ago
Leftover US military equipment in Afghanistan a ‘risk’ to Pakistan’s security
Business2 days ago
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
Latest News2 days ago
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield