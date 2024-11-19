Tajikistan trumps Afghanistan 3-1 in football friendly

Afghanistan’s national football team went down 3-1 to Tajikistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's only goal was scored by Jamshid Achakzai.

This comes after Afghanistan’s 2-0 loss to Nepal on Saturday, also in Tajikistan.

This was the 8th match between the two nations, bring Tajikistan’s total number of wins against Afghanistan to seven; the 8th having been a draw.

The last time the teams met was in a friendly in June 2019, which ended in a 1-1 draw.