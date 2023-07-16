Science & Technology
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup truck rolls off assembly line
Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.
The company tweeted a photo on Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the truck.
“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” Tesla tweeted.
Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, although the company has since cautioned that production would begin slowly and in smaller numbers than Tesla’s other vehicles.
With its wedge shape and stainless-steel body — which Tesla calls the exoskeleton — the Cybertruck looks nothing like a traditional pickup. Some analysts have panned it as a niche product that won’t have broad appeal, Associated Press reported.
Musk said in April that the company expected to deliver the first truck probably in the July-through-September quarter. He said that as with other new products, production would start slowly and then speed up.
“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going,” he said, “and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”
The truck’s 2019 unveiling veered off course when a window that was touted as unbreakable was spider-cracked when hit by a big metal ball.
Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later the company removed prices from the page.
Competitors have rushed into the electric truck market, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian Automotive’s R1T. Both look like conventional pickups.
India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole
India’s space agency launched a rocket on Friday that will attempt to land a spacecraft at the lunar south pole, an unprecedented feat that would advance India’s position as a major space power.
Television footage showed the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket blast off from the country’s main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire, Reuters reported.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to deploy a lander and rover near the moon’s south pole around August 23.
Only three other space agencies – the United States, the former Soviet Union and China – have touched down a lander on the moon’s surface. None have landed near the lunar south pole.
The third Chandrayaan, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, includes a 2m tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole, where it is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayan-3 will attempt a touchdown.
What are solid-fuel missiles, and why is North Korea developing them?
North Korea’s Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), launched for the second time on Wednesday, uses solid-fuel technology, giving it the capability to launch with little preparation.
Here are some characteristics of solid-fuel technology, and how it can help the North improve its missile systems.
WHAT IS SOLID-FUEL TECHNOLOGY?
Solid propellants are a mixture of fuel and oxidiser. Metallic powders such as aluminum often serve as the fuel, and ammonium perchlorate, which is the salt of perchloric acid and ammonia, is the most common oxidiser.
The fuel and oxidiser are bound together by a hard rubbery material and packed into a metal casing.
When solid propellant burns, oxygen from the ammonium perchlorate combines with aluminum to generate enormous amounts of energy and temperatures of more than 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius), creating thrust and lifting the missile from the launch pad.
WHO HAS THAT TECHNOLOGY?
Solid fuel dates back to fireworks developed by the Chinese centuries ago, but made dramatic progress in the mid-20th century, when the U.S. developed more powerful propellants.
North Korea uses solid fuel in a range of small, shorter-range ballistic missiles.
The Soviet Union fielded its first solid-fuel ICBM, the RT-2, in the early 1970s, followed by France’s development of its S3, also known as SSBS, a medium-range ballistic missile.
China started testing solid-fuel ICBMs in the late 1990s.
South Korea has also said it has secured “efficient and advanced” solid-propellant ballistic missile technology, though in much smaller rockets so far.
SOLID VS. LIQUID
Liquid propellants provide greater propulsive thrust and power, but require more complex technology and extra weight.
Solid fuel is dense and burns quite quickly, generating thrust over a short time. Solid fuel can remain in storage for an extended period without degrading or breaking down – a common issue with liquid fuel.
Vann Van Diepen, a former U.S. government weapons expert who now works with the 38 North project, said solid-fuel missiles are easier and safer to operate, and require less logistical support, making them harder to detect and more survivable than liquid-fuel weapons.
Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said any country that operates large scale, missile-based nuclear forces would seek solid-propellant missiles, which do not need to be fuelled immediately ahead of launch.
“These capabilities are much more responsive in a time of crisis,” Panda said.
North Korea said the development of its new solid-fuel ICBM, the Hwasong-18, would “radically promote” its nuclear counterattack capability.
After the first launch South Korea’s defense ministry sought to downplay the testing, saying the North would need “extra time and effort” to master the technology. On Thursday, a ministry spokesperson said they were still analyzing the latest launch.
Source: Reuters
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new Threads platform
Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro.
Meta, which launched Threads on Wednesday and has logged more than 70 million sign ups, looks to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter by leveraging Instagram’s billions of users.
Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information,” News website Semafor first reported.
“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Spiro wrote in the letter.
Reuters reported Meta spokesperson Andy Stone as saying in a Threads post: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”
A former senior Twitter employee told Reuters they were not aware of any former staffers working on Threads, nor any senior personnel who landed at Meta at all.
Meanwhile, Twitter owner Musk said, “Competition is fine, cheating is not,” in response to a tweet citing the news.
Meta owns Instagram as well as Facebook.
Since Musk’s takeover of the social media platform last October, Twitter has received competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads’ user interface, however, resembles the microblogging platform.
Still, Threads does not support keyword searches or direct messages.
The newest challenge to Twitter follows a series of chaotic decisions that have alienated both users and advertisers, including Musk’s latest move to limit the number of tweets users can read per day.
