Climate Change
Tibetan glaciers face multiple threats from South Asia air pollution
The Tibetan Plateau is the largest and highest such elevation in the world, and is a critical water resource for almost two billion people in Asia, but the land mass, known as the “Asian water tower”, is under a growing climate threat.
Scientists say the primary culprit – an air pollutant known as black carbon – could result in unprecedented melting of the plateau’s glaciers, Asia One reported this week.
A study led by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources has found that increasing concentrations of black carbon in South Asia have reduced levels of summer precipitation over the Southern Tibetan Plateau, which in turn has accelerated the shrinking of that region’s glaciers.
The findings have prompted the scientists to call for cuts in black carbon emissions in South Asia to preserve a crucial water balance on the plateau and avoid future water shortages and geological hazards.
Black carbon – a type of soot – is a component of fine particulate matter. It results from the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels and biomass.
Black carbon emissions contribute to global warming by absorbing solar energy and then heating the surroundings. When deposited on ice or snow, black carbon reduces surface albedo, or the ability to reflect sunlight, which then heats the surface and quickens glacial melting. Ice covered regions like the Arctic, Antarctic and the Himalayas are all vulnerable to black carbon emissions, Asia One reported.
But in the case of the Tibet Plateau, the world’s third largest store of ice, such emissions do not have to travel far. South Asian countries are some of the world’s worst air polluters. Black carbon emissions from the Indian subcontinent are carried aloft to the Tibetan Plateau and worsen glacial melting, in what the researchers call a “direct effect”.
In their stud the researchers also discovered that black carbon originating from South Asia has impacted the glaciers by reducing the amount of precipitation in the Southern Tibetan Plateau.
In their analysis of precipitation data from 1961 to 2016, the researchers found that summer precipitation amounts over the Southern Tibetan Plateau began to decline in 2004 by an average of 4.4mm a year.
Summer precipitation accounts for more than 60 percent of the total annual precipitation over the plateau, so declines in the seasonal rains resulted in glacial shrinkage, the study said. And since the beginning of this century, the problem has accelerated.
Kang Shichang, one of the study’s corresponding authors and a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: “Black carbon emissions are expected to increase in South Asia. It is imperative to reduce emissions in South Asia to protect the Asian water tower.”
US climate envoy John Kerry welcomes move to hold COP28 in UAE
John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, on Wednesday hailed the decision to hold next year’s 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE, stating that fossil fuel economies should be encouraged to lead the transition to clean energy.
“I think it’s very exciting that the UAE, an OPEC member, is going to host COP28, and it’s so important that you have an oil and gas producing nation step up and say we understand the challenge of the climate crisis,” Kerry told Reuters in an interview.
“The UAE Leadership has taken very smart steps because they know that what’s coming out of the ground is not forever, either physically or politically, and they’re looking at what the new world is going to look like. If there are going to be new forms of energy, they want to be among the providers of it, just as they are today.”
Kerry said this year’s COP27 conference, held last month in Egypt, moved the world a bit closer to the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial times.
He also praised the announcement of 30 upgraded national climate plans along with the summit’s headline agreement on “loss and damage” to help vulnerable countries reeling from climate-driven extreme weather and rising seas.
UK approves 1st coal mine in decades amid objections
The UK government has given approval for the country’s first new coalmine in 30 years at Whitehaven in Cumbria, according to media reports on Wednesday.
Despite wide-range objections, Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove gave the green light for the project paving the way for an estimated investment of £165 million ($201.4 million), according to The Guardian.
The proposed mine which would be producing 2.8 million tons of coking coal annually for steel production in the UK and across the world, is expected to create about 500 new jobs in the region.
However, the mine will also produce an estimated 400,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year, increasing the UK’s emissions by the equivalent of putting 200,000 cars on the road, the report said.
Meanwhile, developers said that Whitehaven colliery will be the “world’s first net zero coal mine of its kind”, however environmental groups reacted to the project over being “incompatible with the efforts to address climate change.”
On Saturday, COP26 President Alok Sharma said that opening a new coal mine would be a “backward step” for the UK’s leading role in the fight against climate change.
“Opening a new coal mine will not only be a backward step for UK climate action but also damage the UK’s hard-won international reputation, through our @COP26 Presidency, as a leader in the global fight against climate change,” he said in a tweet.
Thousands on alert in Indonesia’s Java after volcano erupts
Thousands of residents in Indonesia’s East Java were on high alert on Monday after a violent eruption at the island’s tallest volcano prompted authorities to impose an 8-kilometer no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages.
The provincial search and rescue agency deployed teams to the worst-affected areas near Mount Semeru to assess damage, with low rainfall giving some reprieve, Tholib Vatelehan, a Basarnas spokesperson, told Reuters.
“Yesterday, the rainfall level was high, causing all the material from the top of the mountain to come down. But today, so far, there’s no rain, so it’s relatively safe,” he said.
No casualties have been reported and there has not been any immediate disruption to air travel.
The 3,676-meter volcano erupted at 2.46pm local time on Sunday. Footage shot by local residents showed Mt. Semeru spewing a giant cloud of gray ash high above its crater, which later engulfed the mountain and surrounding rice paddy fields, roads and bridges, and turned the sky black. A video shared by the Environment Ministry on Twitter showed a pyroclastic flow of lava, rocks and hot gasses gushing down the mountainside.
People fled the eruption on motorcycles, with almost 2,500 people forced to evacuate, authorities said.
Semeru erupted last year killing more than 50 people and displacing thousands more.
The eruption, some 640 km east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in the west of Java, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.
An archipelago of 270 million that sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth.
With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km , Reuters reported.
