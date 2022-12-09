Climate Change
US climate envoy John Kerry welcomes move to hold COP28 in UAE
John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, on Wednesday hailed the decision to hold next year’s 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE, stating that fossil fuel economies should be encouraged to lead the transition to clean energy.
“I think it’s very exciting that the UAE, an OPEC member, is going to host COP28, and it’s so important that you have an oil and gas producing nation step up and say we understand the challenge of the climate crisis,” Kerry told Reuters in an interview.
“The UAE Leadership has taken very smart steps because they know that what’s coming out of the ground is not forever, either physically or politically, and they’re looking at what the new world is going to look like. If there are going to be new forms of energy, they want to be among the providers of it, just as they are today.”
Kerry said this year’s COP27 conference, held last month in Egypt, moved the world a bit closer to the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial times.
He also praised the announcement of 30 upgraded national climate plans along with the summit’s headline agreement on “loss and damage” to help vulnerable countries reeling from climate-driven extreme weather and rising seas.
Climate Change
UK approves 1st coal mine in decades amid objections
The UK government has given approval for the country’s first new coalmine in 30 years at Whitehaven in Cumbria, according to media reports on Wednesday.
Despite wide-range objections, Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove gave the green light for the project paving the way for an estimated investment of £165 million ($201.4 million), according to The Guardian.
The proposed mine which would be producing 2.8 million tons of coking coal annually for steel production in the UK and across the world, is expected to create about 500 new jobs in the region.
However, the mine will also produce an estimated 400,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year, increasing the UK’s emissions by the equivalent of putting 200,000 cars on the road, the report said.
Meanwhile, developers said that Whitehaven colliery will be the “world’s first net zero coal mine of its kind”, however environmental groups reacted to the project over being “incompatible with the efforts to address climate change.”
On Saturday, COP26 President Alok Sharma said that opening a new coal mine would be a “backward step” for the UK’s leading role in the fight against climate change.
“Opening a new coal mine will not only be a backward step for UK climate action but also damage the UK’s hard-won international reputation, through our @COP26 Presidency, as a leader in the global fight against climate change,” he said in a tweet.
Climate Change
Thousands on alert in Indonesia’s Java after volcano erupts
Thousands of residents in Indonesia’s East Java were on high alert on Monday after a violent eruption at the island’s tallest volcano prompted authorities to impose an 8-kilometer no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages.
The provincial search and rescue agency deployed teams to the worst-affected areas near Mount Semeru to assess damage, with low rainfall giving some reprieve, Tholib Vatelehan, a Basarnas spokesperson, told Reuters.
“Yesterday, the rainfall level was high, causing all the material from the top of the mountain to come down. But today, so far, there’s no rain, so it’s relatively safe,” he said.
No casualties have been reported and there has not been any immediate disruption to air travel.
The 3,676-meter volcano erupted at 2.46pm local time on Sunday. Footage shot by local residents showed Mt. Semeru spewing a giant cloud of gray ash high above its crater, which later engulfed the mountain and surrounding rice paddy fields, roads and bridges, and turned the sky black. A video shared by the Environment Ministry on Twitter showed a pyroclastic flow of lava, rocks and hot gasses gushing down the mountainside.
People fled the eruption on motorcycles, with almost 2,500 people forced to evacuate, authorities said.
Semeru erupted last year killing more than 50 people and displacing thousands more.
The eruption, some 640 km east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in the west of Java, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.
An archipelago of 270 million that sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth.
With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km , Reuters reported.
Climate Change
Prince William meets President Biden in Boston to discuss climate change
Prince William greeted US President Joe Biden at the waterfront in Boston on Friday, part of a three-day visit by British royals trying to focus attention on tackling environmental issues.
William and his wife, Kate, attempted to keep the spotlight on climate and other causes they champion on their first overseas trip since taking on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.
In the middle of their US visit, however, Netflix Inc released a trailer for an upcoming documentary series about William’s younger brother, Harry, and his American wife, Meghan, reviving talk about rifts in the royal family. Buckingham Palace also was dealing with a new racism controversy, Reuters reported.
On Friday afternoon, William smiled as he met Biden outdoors in cold weather along Boston’s waterfront. The two men took a brief stroll before a private meeting at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
The pair were expected to discuss “shared climate goals” and “prioritization of mental health issues,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters before the meeting.
Later on Friday, William and Kate were due to honor winners of the Earthshot Prize, an award William established to recognize people working to fight the effects of climate change. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish and others were scheduled to perform at the star-studded ceremony.
“We want to demonstrate what we can all do to help put the world on a path towards a stable climate, where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony,” William said in an opinion piece published in The Huffington Post on Friday.
Kate and William last visited the United States in 2014, when they were guests of then-President Barack Obama at the White House.
Tahawol: New Delhi hosting India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
