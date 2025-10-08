Health
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.
At least 14 children have died in India after consuming a contaminated cough syrup, prompting multiple state bans and a nationwide investigation into the pharmaceutical manufacturer responsible.
According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.
Preliminary tests by India’s drug regulator found dangerous levels of toxic chemicals, believed to include diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol, substances often associated with previous mass poisonings linked to poor-quality medicines.
Authorities have filed criminal charges against the company that produced the syrup, reportedly named Coldrif, citing adulteration and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
A doctor alleged to have prescribed the syrup has also been detained as part of the investigation.
India’s Ministry of Health has ordered an immediate suspension of the product’s sale and distribution while samples are being tested at central laboratories. Officials said they are working to identify whether the tainted batch was distributed to other parts of the country or exported.
The tragedy has reignited concerns over India’s pharmaceutical safety standards.
Over the past three years, Indian-made cough syrups have been linked to child deaths in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon, leading to international scrutiny of the country’s drug manufacturing practices.
Health experts have called for stricter enforcement and transparent testing to prevent similar incidents, warning that weak oversight continues to endanger lives, particularly in low-income regions where counterfeit or substandard medicines often circulate unchecked.
Health
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health approved a national health policy in March 2025 prioritizing NCD prevention, cancer care, and mental health.
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions are emerging as a hidden epidemic in Afghanistan, putting severe pressure on the country’s fragile health system.
According to a new report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung conditions already account for 43% of deaths nationwide – a figure expected to rise above 60% by 2030, with women disproportionately affected.
Cardiovascular disease alone claims more than 40,000 lives each year, ranking Afghanistan among countries with the highest age-adjusted death rates globally.
Cancer, particularly breast and cervical cancer, also heavily impacts Afghan women, with many patients seeking care only at advanced stages when treatment options are limited.
Mental health meanwhile is increasingly recognized as a critical yet under-addressed concern, WHO reported.
Years of conflict, displacement, and natural disasters – including recent earthquakes – have left deep psychological scars, especially among families returning from Pakistan and Iran.
One in five Afghans is estimated to live with a mental health condition, with over half of returnee families affected by anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress last year.
Thousands of families face long waiting lists for treatment, particularly in rural areas.
Hospitals and primary health care facilities frequently lack dedicated mental health services, leaving vulnerable populations without care.
For families like that of Rahimi in eastern Afghanistan, the impact is deeply personal. A recent earthquake destroyed his home, disrupted his wife’s diabetes treatment, and left his teenage daughters struggling with anxiety.
“We survive the disasters, but the illness and worry never leave,” he said.
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health approved a national health policy in March 2025 prioritizing NCD prevention, cancer care, and mental health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with authorities to expand access to care, strengthen community awareness, and provide targeted support for women and children.
“Millions across Afghanistan live with chronic illness and mental health challenges, placing enormous pressure on an already fragile system,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.
“Beyond physical disease, trauma and psychological suffering continue to affect families and communities. Expanding access to care for both NCDs and mental health is a shared responsibility for WHO, health authorities, and donors.”
Health
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
Officials at the Balkh Public Health Directorate say that since the beginning of 1404 [solar year], more than 3,000 patients with cancer-related illnesses have visited Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi Regional Hospital, of which 325 new cases have been officially registered.
Kamal Khan Zadran, spokesperson for the Balkh Public Health Directorate, stated: “Since the beginning of this year, 325 new cases have been registered. These patients are being treated, and the available services are being provided to them.”
According to doctors, the number of female cancer patients is higher than that of males, with many suffering from breast, stomach, skin, and blood cancers.
Doctors cite poor diet, tobacco use, environmental pollution, genetic disorders, and lack of timely diagnosis as the main contributing factors to cancer.
Ali Asghar Malik, a doctor at Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi Regional Hospital, said: “It is necessary for anyone who notices abnormal changes in their skin to consult a doctor to prevent it from growing and turning into cancer.”
Meanwhile, cancer patients at this hospital have expressed satisfaction with the services provided.
However, doctors emphasize that if people follow medical advice, it will help prevent the further spread of the disease.
Public health officials in Balkh also stated that they are working to launch public awareness programs in the province and to strengthen the cancer diagnosis process and treatment facilities.
Health
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
The Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Charity Foundation have signed an agreement to construct a major 400-bed hospital in Kandahar province.
Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, stated that Kandahar remains one of the provinces with significant healthcare gaps, and the completion of this project will address many of the challenges faced by mothers and children in the southern region.
The new hospital will include surgical, maternity, pharmacy, emergency, and laboratory departments, with a total capacity of 400 beds dedicated to maternal and child healthcare.
Monem Shah, Head of the Qatar Charity Foundation in Afghanistan, emphasized that the foundation will oversee funding and construction, ensuring that all work meets national and international health standards.
Additionally, specialized training programs will be organized to enhance the skills of healthcare staff in hospital management, critical care, and pediatric treatment.
Mirdef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Kabul, highlighted Qatar’s continued commitment to improving healthcare and public welfare in Afghanistan through infrastructure projects.
Construction of the hospital complex is expected to take approximately two years and six months. Previously, a similar healthcare complex was successfully completed in the eastern zone of the country.
IEA launches construction of 50 new homes for earthquake victims in Kunar
Ariana Afghan Airlines launches air cargo services to boost fruit exports
Roadside bombs and gunfire kill 11 Pakistani Paramilitary Troops near Afghan border
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
India edges closer to engaging with IEA as Muttaqi’s New Delhi visit nears
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong curtain-raiser
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
Tahawol: Two years after Hamas’ attack on Israel discussed
Saar: Seventh Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: TAPI project’s progress discussed
Saar: Muttaqi’s visit to Moscow discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia says IEA will not hand over Bagram base to U.S.
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh clinch T20I series against Afghanistan after tense chase
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
-
World4 days ago
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gandapur says Islamabad backs his proposal for talks with Kabul
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
-
Latest News3 days ago
Belgium to discuss repatriation of Afghan convicted migrants with IEA authorities