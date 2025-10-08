Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India

At least 14 children have died in India after consuming a contaminated cough syrup, prompting multiple state bans and a nationwide investigation into the pharmaceutical manufacturer responsible.

According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.

Preliminary tests by India’s drug regulator found dangerous levels of toxic chemicals, believed to include diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol, substances often associated with previous mass poisonings linked to poor-quality medicines.

Authorities have filed criminal charges against the company that produced the syrup, reportedly named Coldrif, citing adulteration and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A doctor alleged to have prescribed the syrup has also been detained as part of the investigation.

India’s Ministry of Health has ordered an immediate suspension of the product’s sale and distribution while samples are being tested at central laboratories. Officials said they are working to identify whether the tainted batch was distributed to other parts of the country or exported.

The tragedy has reignited concerns over India’s pharmaceutical safety standards.

Over the past three years, Indian-made cough syrups have been linked to child deaths in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon, leading to international scrutiny of the country’s drug manufacturing practices.

Health experts have called for stricter enforcement and transparent testing to prevent similar incidents, warning that weak oversight continues to endanger lives, particularly in low-income regions where counterfeit or substandard medicines often circulate unchecked.