Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would have kept Bagram Airfield not for Afghanistan, but for China, because it is "just one hour away from where Beijing makes its nuclear weapons."

Speaking at signing executive orders at the White House, Trump referred to Bagram Airfield as "one of the largest airbases in the world."

Trump reiterated his criticism of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, asserting that China now controls Bagram Airfield.

“I was getting out, but I was going to keep Bagram,” Trump told reporters, referring to his administration’s plans for Afghanistan. “Right now, China has Bagram.”

Trump also argued that the withdrawal, overseen by former President Biden in 2021, emboldened Russia and contributed to its invasion of Ukraine.

“When Putin looked over and saw how incompetently that was handled,” he said, “Afghanistan really started the problems with Russia and Ukraine.”