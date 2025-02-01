Latest News
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield
President Donald Trump on Friday said he would have kept Bagram Airfield not for Afghanistan, but for China, because it is "just one hour away from where Beijing makes its nuclear weapons."
Speaking at signing executive orders at the White House, Trump referred to Bagram Airfield as "one of the largest airbases in the world."
Trump reiterated his criticism of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, asserting that China now controls Bagram Airfield.
“I was getting out, but I was going to keep Bagram,” Trump told reporters, referring to his administration’s plans for Afghanistan. “Right now, China has Bagram.”
Trump also argued that the withdrawal, overseen by former President Biden in 2021, emboldened Russia and contributed to its invasion of Ukraine.
“When Putin looked over and saw how incompetently that was handled,” he said, “Afghanistan really started the problems with Russia and Ukraine.”
Latest News
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said in a statement on Saturday that a unified union will be established for the pine nut sector to support its development and eliminate unhealthy competition among its members.
According to the statement, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with pine nut traders during a meeting to support and address the challenges faced by the pine nut sector.
In the meeting, discussions focused on the establishment of pine nut processing factories, export issues, supporting sector members, and creating a pine nut market within the country.
Traders also stated that currently, Afghan pine nuts are exported to China, India, and European countries.
Latest News
US may examine regaining control of Afghan assets transferred to Swiss-based fund: watchdog
Donald Trump administration may want to examine returning Afghan central bank assets from Swiss-based fund to the custody as part of the current review of foreign assistance, a US watchdog said on Thursday.
In 2022, the US transferred $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets previously frozen in the United States to the Swiss-based Fund for the Afghan People.
With accrued interest, the Fund has now grown to nearly $4 billion, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a quarterly report.
According to the report, the US has spent nearly $3.71 billion in Afghanistan since withdrawing from the country in 2021. Most of that money (64.2%) went to UN agencies, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, and the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Resilience Trust Fund. Another $1.2 billion remains available in the funding pipeline for possible disbursement.
SIGAR said that while the assistance may have staved off famine in the face of economic collapse, it has not dissuaded the IEA from taking US citizens hostage, dismantling the rights of women and girls, allowing the country to become a terrorist safe haven.
The watchdog also said that the IEA exert some control over humanitarian activities and have at times required NGOs to sign memoranda of understanding (MOUs) as a condition for operating in Afghanistan.
On January 20, 2025, President Trump ordered a 90-day pause in U.S. foreign development assistance to assess “programmatic efficiencies and consistency with United States foreign policy.” The order requires all department and agency heads responsible for foreign assistance programs to immediately pause new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds to foreign countries, nongovernmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors.
Latest News
Khalilzad: If countries want new page in relations with US, they should release hostages
If leaders of countries want to turn a new page with the United States, a good first step is to release American hostages they are holding and return the remains of those who have died, former US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday.
Khalilzad in a post on X welcomed the release of six US citizens from Venezuelan prisons, calling it a "smart move."
He added that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin should also release the American hostages.
The Islamic Emirate recently released two American prisoners in exchange for an Afghan citizen.
But the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was hearing that the Islamic Emirate held more American hostages than previously reported.
He warned that if this was true, the US may place a "very big bounty" on the top leaders of the Islamic Emirate.
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield
US may examine regaining control of Afghan assets transferred to Swiss-based fund: watchdog
US envoy leaves Venezuela with six Americans after meeting Maduro
Khalilzad: If countries want new page in relations with US, they should release hostages
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s response to accusations of Pakistan
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
Salt refinery plant to be built in Takhar province
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Start of Syria’s transitional government period discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen Kabul’s ties with the world
Saar: Key aspects of Ukraine-Russia peace agreement reviewed
Tahawol: Goals of Iran FM’s trip to Kabul reviewed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy is ‘normal’, says finance ministry
-
World3 days ago
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
-
International Sports4 days ago
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
-
Latest News4 days ago
Several aid agencies suspend operations in 28 provinces in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project