Latest News
US may examine regaining control of Afghan assets transferred to Swiss-based fund: watchdog
Donald Trump administration may want to examine returning Afghan central bank assets from Swiss-based fund to the custody as part of the current review of foreign assistance, a US watchdog said on Friday.
In 2022, the US transferred $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets previously frozen in the United States to the Swiss-based Fund for the Afghan People.
With accrued interest, the Fund has now grown to nearly $4 billion, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a quarterly report.
According to the report, the US has spent nearly $3.71 billion in Afghanistan since withdrawing from the country in 2021. Most of that money (64.2%) went to UN agencies, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, and the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Resilience Trust Fund. Another $1.2 billion remains available in the funding pipeline for possible disbursement.
SIGAR said that while the assistance may have staved off famine in the face of economic collapse, it has not dissuaded the IEA from taking US citizens hostage, dismantling the rights of women and girls, allowing the country to become a terrorist safe haven.
The watchdog also said that the IEA exert some control over humanitarian activities and have at times required NGOs to sign memoranda of understanding (MOUs) as a condition for operating in Afghanistan.
On January 20, 2025, President Trump ordered a 90-day pause in U.S. foreign development assistance to assess “programmatic efficiencies and consistency with United States foreign policy.” The order requires all department and agency heads responsible for foreign assistance programs to immediately pause new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds to foreign countries, nongovernmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors.
Latest News
Khalilzad: If countries want new page in relations with US, they should release hostages
If leaders of countries want to turn a new page with the United States, a good first step is to release American hostages they are holding and return the remains of those who have died, former US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday.
Khalilzad in a post on X welcomed the release of six US citizens from Venezuelan prisons, calling it a "smart move."
He added that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin should also release the American hostages.
The Islamic Emirate recently released two American prisoners in exchange for an Afghan citizen.
But the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was hearing that the Islamic Emirate held more American hostages than previously reported.
He warned that if this was true, the US may place a "very big bounty" on the top leaders of the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
Kabul Serena Hotel handed over to Hotel State Owned Corporation
Kabul Serena Hotel announced on Friday that it was closing its operations in the Afghan capital on Feb. 1, with the Hotel State Owned Corporation taking over.
A statement from the Serena, a brand owned by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, said it had trained thousands of Afghan nationals, hosted large numbers of foreign guests and delegations, and set high international benchmarks in hospitality standards.
It asked people to direct their queries to the Hotel State Owned Corporation.
The statement said that Serena hotels continue to operate in 33 other destinations in nine countries.
Latest News
German Bundestag: No option but to engage in dialogue with IEA
German Bundestag says there is no alternative but to engage in dialogue with the caretaker government of Afghanistan. In a report, the committee emphasized that although reopening the German embassy in Kabul is not necessary, it is important for Berlin to stay informed about the current situation in Afghanistan.
Michael Müller, the head of the committee, stated: "There is no way to avoid dialogue with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate). However, of course, we do not want to become complicit with this regime."
The Islamic Emirate, however, recognizes the need for interaction with other countries and has stated that Afghanistan seeks positive relations with all countries, including Germany.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Germany is one of the countries that has had historical and trustworthy relations with Afghanistan, and there is a need to revive these relations.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all countries, including Germany. Germany is a country that has had long-standing and trustworthy relations with Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate wishes to restore these relations and for the two countries, as independent states, to have positive interactions,” said Mujahid.
Meanwhile, some experts have stated that if IEA accepts the demands of the international community, Afghanistan’s rightful place in the region and the world will be restored.
The establishment of an inclusive government, respect for human rights, especially women's rights, the fight against terrorist groups, and ensuring that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to launch attacks on other countries are among the key conditions set by the international community for the recognition of the current government of Afghanistan. According to the international community, these are issues that have not yet been fully addressed by the caretaker government.
IEA, however, has consistently asserted that it has upheld the rights of Afghan women in accordance with Islamic law and has pledged that Afghan soil will never be used to harm other countries.
While Afghanistan maintains diplomatic relations with 38 countries, none of these countries has yet recognized the political structure of the Islamic Emirate.
US may examine regaining control of Afghan assets transferred to Swiss-based fund: watchdog
US envoy leaves Venezuela with six Americans after meeting Maduro
Khalilzad: If countries want new page in relations with US, they should release hostages
Kabul Serena Hotel handed over to Hotel State Owned Corporation
Iran foreign minister: attacking our nuclear sites would be ‘one of biggest mistakes US could make’
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s response to accusations of Pakistan
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Start of Syria’s transitional government period discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen Kabul’s ties with the world
Saar: Key aspects of Ukraine-Russia peace agreement reviewed
Tahawol: Goals of Iran FM’s trip to Kabul reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
TAPI project making ‘rapid’ progress: Herat governor
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
-
Latest News5 days ago
WFP says aid cuts to Afghanistan leave millions hungry this winter
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy is ‘normal’, says finance ministry
-
World3 days ago
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
-
International Sports4 days ago
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
-
Latest News4 days ago
Several aid agencies suspend operations in 28 provinces in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets