If leaders of countries want to turn a new page with the United States, a good first step is to release American hostages they are holding and return the remains of those who have died, former US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday.

Khalilzad in a post on X welcomed the release of six US citizens from Venezuelan prisons, calling it a "smart move."

He added that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin should also release the American hostages.

The Islamic Emirate recently released two American prisoners in exchange for an Afghan citizen.

But the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was hearing that the Islamic Emirate held more American hostages than previously reported.

He warned that if this was true, the US may place a "very big bounty" on the top leaders of the Islamic Emirate.