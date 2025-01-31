Latest News
German Bundestag: No option but to engage in dialogue with IEA
German Bundestag says there is no alternative but to engage in dialogue with the caretaker government of Afghanistan. In a report, the committee emphasized that although reopening the German embassy in Kabul is not necessary, it is important for Berlin to stay informed about the current situation in Afghanistan.
Michael Müller, the head of the committee, stated: "There is no way to avoid dialogue with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate). However, of course, we do not want to become complicit with this regime."
The Islamic Emirate, however, recognizes the need for interaction with other countries and has stated that Afghanistan seeks positive relations with all countries, including Germany.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Germany is one of the countries that has had historical and trustworthy relations with Afghanistan, and there is a need to revive these relations.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all countries, including Germany. Germany is a country that has had long-standing and trustworthy relations with Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate wishes to restore these relations and for the two countries, as independent states, to have positive interactions,” said Mujahid.
Meanwhile, some experts have stated that if IEA accepts the demands of the international community, Afghanistan’s rightful place in the region and the world will be restored.
The establishment of an inclusive government, respect for human rights, especially women's rights, the fight against terrorist groups, and ensuring that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to launch attacks on other countries are among the key conditions set by the international community for the recognition of the current government of Afghanistan. According to the international community, these are issues that have not yet been fully addressed by the caretaker government.
IEA, however, has consistently asserted that it has upheld the rights of Afghan women in accordance with Islamic law and has pledged that Afghan soil will never be used to harm other countries.
While Afghanistan maintains diplomatic relations with 38 countries, none of these countries has yet recognized the political structure of the Islamic Emirate.
KP seeks talks between tribesmen on both sides of Durand Line to end militancy
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government seeks to engage tribesmen living on both sides of the Durand Line to end militancy and ensure peace in the region.
Adviser to the KP chief minister on information Muhammad Ali Saif said on Thursday that the provincial government was preparing terms of reference for holding talks with tribesmen, Dawn newspaper reported.
The draft would be sent to the federal government for approval due to the “complex” nature of bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“After the approval of TORs, a delegation comprising tribal, religious and political leader will be sent to Afghanistan to hold talks with the tribesmen living across the border,” Saif said in a statement issued by his office.
“The delegations will be sent to Afghanistan after approval from the federal government and talks will only be held with other tribesmen," he added.
“There will never be any talks with militants.” He said the negotiations between tribesmen would “provide a strong base” for ending the decades-long violence.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are planned in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure".
Afghan women don’t need seminars abroad, diplomats should go to Kandahar: aid chief
The head of a humanitarian organization has said that Afghan women do not need seminars abroad, but that Western diplomats should return to Afghanistan and fight for their rights.
Jan Egeland, the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council told France 24 in an interview broadcast Thursday that only a few European diplomats are traveling to Kabul, that too for a short mission.
“They need to go back and stay in Kabul; go to Kandahar; fight with us for women’s rights and non-discrimination in gender basis. The women of Afghanistan don’t need another seminar in Paris or in Copenhagen or Oslo. They need that we engage and fight for them in Afghanistan,” Egeland said.
He also accused the international community of turning its back on the Afghan people since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021.
He said thousands of Afghan refugees who are returning daily from Iran and Pakistan face a life of abandonment.
Afghan migrant suspected of terrorism arrested in US’s San Diego
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Thursday it had arrested an Afghan national in San Diego, California, who was suspected of terrorism and will deport him.
The Afghan man was arrested on Monday this week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on X.
The agency did not provide further information about the man.
The Trump administration has begun deporting illegal and criminal immigrants, and in less than a week, more than 5,500 such people have been arrested.
