Trump pledges support for Afghan allies, but questions motives of some asylum seekers
He also reiterated his long-standing criticism of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “one of the most disgraceful episodes in the history of our country.”
Former President Donald Trump has pledged support for Afghan allies seeking safety and permanent immigration status in the United States, but also raised concerns about the motives of some applicants, suggesting that not all were deserving of assistance.
Speaking at a White House event on Wednesday in response to a question about Afghan refugees, Trump said U.S. officials “know the good ones, and we know the ones that maybe aren’t so good,” referring to Afghans who assisted American forces during the two-decade war.
“We’re going to take care of those people—the ones that did a job [for us], the ones that were told certain things,” he said.
Trump did not outline any new initiatives or specific policies to expand or reform immigration programs for Afghan nationals, but estimated that about 90 percent of individuals currently seeking asylum or permanent residency in the U.S. would receive help under his approach.
He also reiterated his long-standing criticism of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “one of the most disgraceful episodes in the history of our country.”
Trump’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the treatment of Afghan allies left behind after the U.S. exit from Kabul, and the future of resettlement programs under the current administration. In recent months, several federal programs designed to support Afghan refugees have been curtailed or eliminated.
Afghan Minister of Commerce meets Kyrgyz envoy to bolster economic ties
The agenda also included planned meetings with Kyrgyz officials and representatives of other participating countries.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan has announced that Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi held a meeting with Turdakun Sydykov, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kabul, to discuss expanding economic and trade cooperation ties between the two countries.
According to an official statement, the meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations, with discussions centered on the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan to participate in an international economic forum.
The agenda also included planned meetings with Kyrgyz officials and representatives of other participating countries.
Key topics addressed during the discussions included the formation of a joint working group, promotion of bilateral trade, enhancement of cooperation along transit routes, and the signing of agreements on trade, transit, and investment.
The possibility of a trilateral treaty between Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan was also explored.
Ambassador Sydykov provided details about the upcoming economic forum and reaffirmed the interest of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Trade and Economy in developing closer and more effective cooperation with Afghanistan.
This meeting reflects the interim government’s ongoing efforts to expand regional partnerships and strengthen Afghanistan’s economic engagement with Central Asian nations, which remains a key strategic priority.
Afghan envoy meets Al Jazeera executive to strengthen media and cultural ties
Al-Yafei described the current situation in Afghanistan as improving and expressed the network’s readiness to increase its engagement and support for Afghan media initiatives.
Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, Afghanistan’s envoy in Qatar, held a meeting with Ahmed Al-Yafei, Head of the Arabic Department at Al Jazeera Media Network, to discuss expanding cooperation in media and cultural sectors.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on strengthening cultural collaboration, enhancing journalist training programs, and deepening media relations between Afghanistan and Al Jazeera.
Shaheen emphasized the influential role Al Jazeera plays in reflecting Afghanistan’s progress, positive developments, and achievements on the international stage.
He encouraged the continuation and expansion of the network’s cooperation with Afghanistan.
Al Jazeera, one of the most prominent and respected media organizations in the world, is known for its extensive and focused coverage of key issues in the Islamic world, particularly developments in Palestine.
Al Jazeera, one of the most prominent and respected media organizations in the world, is known for its extensive and focused coverage of key issues in the Islamic world, particularly developments in Palestine.
Baradar inaugurates raisin processing factory in Kabul’s Istalif district
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Wednesday inaugurated a raisin processing factory in Afghanistan’s Istalif district of Kabul province.
In a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Baradar described the launch of the factory as an important step toward increasing the value of agricultural products, adding that this initiative will stimulate the local economy, standardize exports, and create employment opportunities for hundreds of people.
At the inauguration ceremony of the factory, Baradar emphasized that the Islamic Emirate, alongside other sectors, has given special attention to the agricultural sector and has launched several projects related to water management to support the growth of the agricultural economy.
Baradar stated that the IEA has created the necessary conditions to facilitate the export of agricultural products to regional and global markets. He added that it has organized exhibitions to promote these products and has increased tariffs on imported goods that are produced domestically.
According to him, IEA has prioritized the use of domestic agricultural products to strengthen the agricultural sector, and progress has been made in improving irrigation systems, establishing cold storage facilities, and constructing processing and packaging centers.
He emphasized the importance of the quality and packaging of agricultural exports, considering it vital for Afghanistan’s credibility and the development of trade relations.
Baradar noted that the IEA is placing special focus on regional connectivity to increase the level of trade. Fortunately, he said, Afghanistan’s railway network has now expanded, strengthening and broadening trade relations with various countries.
Baradar added that the IEA is working to fully activate the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, and in the recent ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) summit, it held discussions with relevant countries to help Afghanistan gain access to European markets.
During the factory’s inauguration ceremony, he also highlighted the important role of the private sector and investors in the country’s economic growth, stating that the necessary facilities have been provided in various areas to support investment.
He added that investors can invest not only in agriculture and industry but also in the sectors of mining, energy, telecommunications, transportation, and services.
