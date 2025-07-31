Trump pledges support for Afghan allies, but questions motives of some asylum seekers

Former President Donald Trump has pledged support for Afghan allies seeking safety and permanent immigration status in the United States, but also raised concerns about the motives of some applicants, suggesting that not all were deserving of assistance.

Speaking at a White House event on Wednesday in response to a question about Afghan refugees, Trump said U.S. officials “know the good ones, and we know the ones that maybe aren’t so good,” referring to Afghans who assisted American forces during the two-decade war.

“We’re going to take care of those people—the ones that did a job [for us], the ones that were told certain things,” he said.

Trump did not outline any new initiatives or specific policies to expand or reform immigration programs for Afghan nationals, but estimated that about 90 percent of individuals currently seeking asylum or permanent residency in the U.S. would receive help under his approach.

He also reiterated his long-standing criticism of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “one of the most disgraceful episodes in the history of our country.”

Trump’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the treatment of Afghan allies left behind after the U.S. exit from Kabul, and the future of resettlement programs under the current administration. In recent months, several federal programs designed to support Afghan refugees have been curtailed or eliminated.