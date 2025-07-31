Afghan Minister of Commerce meets Kyrgyz envoy to bolster economic ties

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan has announced that Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi held a meeting with Turdakun Sydykov, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kabul, to discuss expanding economic and trade cooperation ties between the two countries.

According to an official statement, the meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations, with discussions centered on the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan to participate in an international economic forum.

The agenda also included planned meetings with Kyrgyz officials and representatives of other participating countries.

Key topics addressed during the discussions included the formation of a joint working group, promotion of bilateral trade, enhancement of cooperation along transit routes, and the signing of agreements on trade, transit, and investment.

The possibility of a trilateral treaty between Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan was also explored.

Ambassador Sydykov provided details about the upcoming economic forum and reaffirmed the interest of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Trade and Economy in developing closer and more effective cooperation with Afghanistan.

This meeting reflects the interim government’s ongoing efforts to expand regional partnerships and strengthen Afghanistan’s economic engagement with Central Asian nations, which remains a key strategic priority.