Trump puts USAID staffers on leave worldwide, firing at least 1,600
The World Food Programme only had enough money last year to help less than half those people and about 40 percent of their funding comes from the US.
The Trump administration moved its fast-paced dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) toward what appeared to be its final phases, telling all but a fraction of staffers worldwide that they were on leave as of Monday and notifying at least 1,600 of the US-based staffers they were being fired.
The move was the latest and one of the biggest steps in what President Donald Trump and cost-cutting ally Elon Musk say is their goal of gutting the six-decade-old aid and development agency in a broader campaign to slash the size of the federal government.
“As of 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally,” according to the notices sent to USAID workers that were viewed by The Associated Press.
At the same time, the agency said in the notices to staffers that it was beginning a firing process, called reduction in force, that would eliminate 2,000 U.S.-based jobs. A version of the notice posted later on USAID’s website put the number of positions to be eliminated lower, at 1,600.
The administration gave no explanation for the discrepancy.
The cut in aid to Afghanistan could meanwhile spell disaster. While no one has clarified exactly how this order will impact the country the deputy minister of economy, Abdul Latif Nazari told NPR recently that around 50 national and international aid organizations had their operations suspended, partly or entirely, across Afghanistan.
“These organizations have contributed to humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan,” said Nazari. He declined to specify why the charities had stopped work, but a senior aid worker in Kabul said it was because those organizations were receiving money through USAID.
The suspension in aid to Afghanistan puts at least 15 million people at risk, most of whom are women and children.
But the Trump administration efforts upend decades of US policy that aid and development work overseas serves national security by stabilizing regions and economies and building alliances.
The notices sent out this weekend included letters of termination to hundreds of USAID contractors.
Foreign USAID staffers meanwhile fear that continued problems with funding flows and the gutting of most of the headquarters staff will make a safe and orderly return difficult, especially those with children in school, houses to sell and ill family members.
USAID’s notice Sunday said it was “committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe” and pledged not to cut off USAID staffers abroad from agency systems and other support.
Iran’s FM says water treaty with Afghanistan not being fully implemented
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the country’s Helmand River water rights treaty with Afghanistan is not being fully implemented.
“We have a treaty with Afghanistan on the issue of the Helmand River that is not being implemented fully,” Araghchi told reporters.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to the water treaty with Iran, but Afghanistan itself is struggling with drought.
Experts say that the Iranian side should consider the drought situation in the region and the conditions of the rivers.
“Environmental changes, drought, and water shortages have occurred in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran should take this into account. They should examine this issue with careful assessments. Continuing with such excuses, for whatever political purpose, can disrupt political relations, friendship, and good relations between the two neighboring countries,” said Najib Rahman Shamal, an expert on international affairs.
Araqhchi’s remarks contradict Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul Ali Reza Bekdeli who said earlier this month that the issue of water rights between the two countries had been resolved.
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Trump went on to say that the US “gives Afghanistan about $2 or $2.5 billion in aid”, adding “we need aid ourselves”.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday if Afghanistan wants aid from America, the Islamic Emirate must return US military equipment left behind during the 2021 troop withdrawal.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said the IEA’s military parades of the equipment “makes him angry.
The IEA has said in the past that the equipment was given to the former Afghanistan Defense Force and therefore belongs to the country and not to the US.
Trump went on to say that the US “gives Afghanistan about $2 or $2.5 billion in aid”, adding “we need aid ourselves”.
“If we are going to give them money, it’s okay, but then I want them to give us back the military equipment that they have.”
He also stated “they (IEA) are selling it”, but did not elaborate.
“They have tanks, trucks, guns and goggles. They have night goggles. Better than we have. Brand new. Right out of the box. It’s unbelievable.
“If we are going to pay them, then I want to get that equipment back,” he said.
Trump also stated the equipment is worth “billions and billions of dollars”.
This is not the first time Trump has called for the return of the weapons and equipment abandoned by the US when troops withdrew.
During his election campaign last year, Trump raised the issue.
However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Trump’s comments, and said it was mere electoral rhetoric.
Mujahid insisted the IEA will not return the equipment and would instead continue to protect it.
The Pentagon meanwhile estimates the value of the equipment, including fighter planes and helicopters, is worth over $7 billion.
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
The busy border crossing was closed for all trade and travel and Afghans were advised by the Islamic Emirate to avoid using this route.
